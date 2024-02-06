Stampeders sign American linebacker Tre Walker

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American linebacker Tre Walker, the team announced on Tuesday.

In 2022, Walker attended training camp with the National Football League’s Washington Commanders.

He was later drafted by the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons and during the 2023 season he played 10 games and recorded 46 tackles and a half-sack.

In college, Walker played 38 games over four seasons at Idaho. He had 338 career tackles for the Vandals as well as 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and seven passes defended. Walker was twice named first-team all-Big Sky Conference and he was a second-team all-star on another occasion.