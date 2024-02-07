Argos extend wide receiver Damonte Coxie

TORONTO — The day began with good news for the Toronto Argonauts.

After a busy Tuesday that saw several Argos players reportedly signing with other teams, Toronto announced on Wednesday they have extended the contract of American wide receiver Damonte Coxie.

Coxie, 27, burst onto the scene in 2023 catching 39 passes for 787 yards (second on the team) and five touchdowns, leading the league with 20.2 yards per catch in 14 games.

The six-foot-three, 200-pound receiver signed with the Argos in January of 2022 and hauled in 15 receptions for 210 yards in seven games during his rookie CFL campaign.

The Louisiana native played college football at Memphis from 2016-2020 playing 43 games and recording 185 catches for 2,948 yards and 20 touchdowns. Coxie was the second player to record back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in Memphis history, doing so in 2018 and 2019.