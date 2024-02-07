Argos sign receiver/returner Savon Scarver

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Wednesday that they have signed American wide receiver Savon Scarver.

Scarver, 25, played five games for the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2023, catching seven passes for 69 yards while returning three punts for 18 yards. The five-foot-11, 175-pound speedster briefly signed with the Chicago Bears following his collegiate career at Utah State (2017-2021).

While in college the Las Vegas native caught 55 passes for 757 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 27.4 yards on kick returns with seven return touchdowns, setting a conference and school record. Scarver was a consensus All-American in 2018 and First Team All-Mountain West in 2018 and 2019. He was honoured with the Jet Award in 2018, awarded to the nation’s top college return specialist.