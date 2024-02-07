Bombers sign Brandon Alexander to one-year extension

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed another one of their veteran players to a contract extension.

Winnipeg announced on Wednesday they have agreed to terms on a one-year extension with safety Brandon Alexander. The defensive back was eligible to become a free agent on February 13.

Alexander (six-foot, 180 pounds, Central Florida; born: September 27, 1993 in Orlando, FL) returns in 2024 for his seventh Canadian Football League season – all with the Blue Bombers.

The veteran leader played 17 games last season and finished with 41 defensive tackles and two interceptions. Alexander was named a West Division All-Star for the second time in his career in 2023, and has totaled 211 defensive tackles, 20 special teams tackles, eight interceptions and six forced fumbles in 77 career games.