Bombers extend National LB Shayne Gauthier

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with National linebacker Shayne Gauthier, the team announced on Monday. The veteran was scheduled to become a free agent on February 13.

Gauthier (five-foot-10, 234 pounds; Laval; born: February 2, 1992, in Dolbeau-Mistassini, Que.) returns to the Blue Bombers for an eighth season in 2024 after originally being selected by the club in the fourth round, 28th overall, in the 2016 CFL Draft.

Gauthier was limited to six games in 2023 due to injury, causing him to miss action for the first time in four seasons. He finished the year with six defensive tackles and three more on special teams before suiting up for both the Western Final and Grey Cup games.

He posted career-best numbers in 2022 as he saw regular work in the defensive rotation and finished with 28 tackles and the first two quarterback sacks of his career.

Gauthier has now dressed for 87 regular-season CFL games, all with the Blue Bombers, and is a two-time Grey Cup champion following victories in 2019 and 2021.

He played his college ball at Laval, registering 130 tackles over four seasons while twice being named a RSEQ All-Star and earning CIS Second-Team All-Canadian honours as a senior.