Money Hunt Ends: Hunter extends with REDBLACKS

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have extended American defensive back Money Hunter through the 2024 season, the team announced on Monday.

He was set to become a free agent on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Hunter, 28, will return for his third season with Ottawa and the sixth CFL campaign of his career. The Arkansas State product initially came to the capital in 2022 after playing the previous year in Montreal. The Prosper, TX native started his CFL career in 2018, playing two seasons in Edmonton.

Hunter was limited to just four games last year due to injury. He recorded 38 defensive tackles and four interceptions for the REDBLACKS in 2022.

Before turning pro, Hunter suited up for 59 games with the Arkansas State Red Wolves from 2013-2016, putting up 222 defensive tackles, six interceptions and a sack.