REDBLACKS bring back National OL Jacob Ruby

OTTAWA — National offensive lineman Jacob Ruby will return to the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2024 after signing a one-year deal, the team announced on Monday.

The veteran had recently been released by Ottawa but the team quickly brought him back to reinforce the offensive line.

This season will mark Ruby’s third campaign in Ottawa after spending the first two seasons of his CFL career with Edmonton. He was drafted eighth overall by the Montreal Alouettes in 2015, before joining the Elks organization in 2017, and signing with Ottawa ahead of the 2022 season. Ruby has appeared in 96 CFL games, altogether.