Ticats extend All-Star defensive lineman Casey Sayles

HAMILTON — Casey Sayles is not going anywhere, and he’s only getting better.

After improving his total sack numbers year after year since entering the CFL, Sayles agreed to a contract extension that keeps him in Hamilton through the 2025 season, the team announced on Monday.

The CFL All-Star defensive lineman joined the Tiger-Cats in 2023 and was set to become a free agent after the 2024 season.

Sayles, 28, started 17 games on the interior of Hamilton’s defensive line in 2023, leading the team in both sacks (seven) and tackles for loss (five), while adding 50 total tackles and three pass knockdowns.

The six-foot-four, 282-pound native of Omaha, Nebraska, was named a CFL and divisional All-Star for the first time in his career in 2023 and was named to the CFL Honour Roll in weeks 12 and 17.

Sayles has played 49 games, including 43 starts over his three seasons in the CFL with the Tiger-Cats (2023) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2021-2022), totalling 114 tackles, 18 quarterback sacks, six tackles for loss, four pass knockdowns and two forced fumbles.

Before heading north of the border, the former Ohio Bobcats defensive lineman spent time in the National Football League with the Los Angeles Rams (2018), Pittsburgh Steelers (2018, ’19) and in the Alliance of American Football with the Birmingham Iron (2019).