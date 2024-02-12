The CFL’s Free Agency period opens on Feb. 13, 2024 at noon ET. Before the market opens, CFL.ca has your one-stop shop to get you ready for the big day with insights, analysis, rankings and much more.
2024 Free Agency: Who could hit the open market?
The CFL has revealed all players that are slated to become free agents, provided they do not come to terms with their respective clubs before the opening of Free Agency on February 13, 2024 at noon ET.
Where does each team stand before free agency?
CFL.ca’s Don Landry takes a look to see where each team stands less than a week away from the start of free agency on February 13.
The Waggle
The Waggle, Ep. 353: The crazy communication window
Marshall Ferguson and Donnovan Bennett break down all the pre-Free Agency news, including a couple of key players returning to the Blue Bombers, a shuffling of the running back market and some major departures for the Argonauts.
The Waggle, Ep. 352: Free Agency Predictions + Kyle Walters
Donnovan Bennett and Marshall Ferguson make their 2024 Free Agency predictions for the biggest names in the CFL yet to sign with a team for the upcoming season in this episode of The Waggle Podcast.
Free Agent Rankings
A look at the top defensive pending free agents
From Shawn Oakman to Demerio Houston, CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye takes a look at the top pending free agent defenders.
Top 5 PFF graded pending free agents
CFL.ca brings you the top five graded pending free agents according to Pro Football Focus.
Costabile: 5 game-changing pending free agent defenders
From Demerio Houston to Adarius Pickett, CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile takes a look at five pending free agent defenders that could hit the open market on February 13.
5 pending free agent RBs that could tip the scales
CFL.ca brings you five pending free agent running backs that could improve the backfield of your favourite team if they are available come February 13.
Free Agency Most Wanted
FA Most Wanted: A top aerial threat
Wide receiver Tim White could be one of the most sought-after players in free agency if he doesn’t sign an extension with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before February 13.
Hear From The Coaches and GMs
O'Leary: Dickenson, Stamps open to change in 2024
After the Calgary Stampeders posted a disappointing record in 2023, general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson is going into 2024 open to all things as he works to get his team back to the top of the West standings.
Continuity key for Lions in Grey Cup-hosting season
The BC Lions are hoping to return most of the core that has made them competitive over the last couple of seasons, while also staying open for business in free agency, says head coach Rick Campbell and general manager Neil McEvoy.
Landry: Bombers ready to navigate free agency
CFL.ca’s Don Landry talked to Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters and head coach Mike O’Shea about their teams’ plans for free agency.
Landry: Riders poised to be a player magnet in free agency
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be an attractive destination for free agents due to the works of general manager Jeremy O’Day and the hiring of new head coach Corey Mace, writes CFL.ca’s Don Landry.
Insights and Analysis
Landry: Big moves spell change for REDBLACKS
CFL.ca’s Don Landry spoke with REDBLACKS general manager Shawn Burke before Ottawa announced their big moves like trading for quarterback Dru Brown, signing wide receiver Dominique Rhymes and extending veteran Bralon Addison.
Steinberg: What's the QB situation for each team?
CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg takes a look at all nine quarterback rooms as the free agency period approaches.
Five stats that could change in Free Agency
CFL.ca takes you through five 2023 stats that could look different by the end of this season with free agent additions.
Steinberg: 4 potential landing spots for Mathieu Betts
With 2024 Free Agency two weeks away, CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg takes a look at possible landing spots for 2023’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player, Mathieu Betts.
2 key free agent extensions by each team so far
CFL.ca brings you two key players from each team that have already signed extensions with their respective teams.
Cauz: 8 pitches to pending FA Tim White
CFL.ca’s Matt Cauz sees Tim White as one of the league’s most eligible pending free agent bachelors. He draws up eight suitors and their arguments for signing him.
O'Leary: Argos hit hard with player departures
The Toronto Argonauts were hit hard on Tuesday with the departures of some key players. CFL.ca senior writer Chris O’Leary looks at how that impacts them and what their next moves might look like.
Oliveira: 'I want to be a part of why this team wins championships'
Brady Oliveira is staying put in Winnipeg and his focus now is winning a Grey Cup as the Bombers’ starting running back, says CFL.ca senior writer Chris O’Leary.