The CFL’s Free Agency period opens on Feb. 13, 2024 at noon ET. Before the market opens, CFL.ca has your one-stop shop to get you ready for the big day with insights, analysis, rankings and much more.

 
2024 Free Agency: Who could hit the open market?
The CFL has revealed all players that are slated to become free agents, provided they do not come to terms with their respective clubs before the opening of Free Agency on February 13, 2024 at noon ET.
 
Transactions: Stay up to date with every move ahead of Free Agency
Stay up to date on every transaction across the league ahead of CFL Free Agency on February 13.
 
Where does each team stand before free agency?
CFL.ca’s Don Landry takes a look to see where each team stands less than a week away from the start of free agency on February 13.
 
Ferguson: One free agency need for all nine teams
With CFL Free Agency just around the corner, CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson takes a look at one free agency need for all nine teams.
The Waggle
 
The Waggle, Ep. 353: The crazy communication window
Marshall Ferguson and Donnovan Bennett break down all the pre-Free Agency news, including a couple of key players returning to the Blue Bombers, a shuffling of the running back market and some major departures for the Argonauts.
 
The Waggle, Ep. 352: Free Agency Predictions + Kyle Walters
Donnovan Bennett and Marshall Ferguson make their 2024 Free Agency predictions for the biggest names in the CFL yet to sign with a team for the upcoming season in this episode of The Waggle Podcast.
 
The Waggle, Ep. 351: Expansion franchises w/ Commissioner Ambrosie + Shawn Burke
This week on The Waggle, we check in with CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie to get his retrospective on 2023, his take on 2024 and an update on a potential 10th team.
Free Agent Rankings
 
A look at the top defensive pending free agents
From Shawn Oakman to Demerio Houston, CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye takes a look at the top pending free agent defenders.
 
Top 10 pending free agent receivers, defensive backs
CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson brings you his list for the top 10 pending free agents at wide receiver and defensive back.
 
Top 5 PFF graded pending free agents
CFL.ca brings you the top five graded pending free agents according to Pro Football Focus.
 
Costabile: 5 game-changing pending free agent defenders
From Demerio Houston to Adarius Pickett, CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile takes a look at five pending free agent defenders that could hit the open market on February 13.
 
Ranking the top pending free agent quarterbacks
CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson provides a breakdown of all of the pending free agent quarterbacks, as the market inches closer to opening on Feb. 13.
 
5 pending free agent RBs that could tip the scales
CFL.ca brings you five pending free agent running backs that could improve the backfield of your favourite team if they are available come February 13.
 
Cauz: The top free agent signings from 2023
With the 2024 CFL Free Agency period about a month away, CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz takes a look at the best free agent signings from last year.
Free Agency Most Wanted
 
FA Most Wanted: A top aerial threat
Wide receiver Tim White could be one of the most sought-after players in free agency if he doesn’t sign an extension with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before February 13.
 
FA Most Wanted: A record-breaking defensive lineman
The 2023 Most Outstanding Defensive Player Mathieu Betts is set to become a free agent in February and there are several teams who could benefit from his services.
Hear From The Coaches and GMs
 
O'Leary: Dickenson, Stamps open to change in 2024
After the Calgary Stampeders posted a disappointing record in 2023, general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson is going into 2024 open to all things as he works to get his team back to the top of the West standings.
 
Steinberg: Argos, Clemons thinking 'reset, not regret'
The Toronto Argonauts and general manager Michael Clemons are looking to build upon their regular season success while attempting to finish the deal in 2024, writes CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg.
 
Continuity key for Lions in Grey Cup-hosting season
The BC Lions are hoping to return most of the core that has made them competitive over the last couple of seasons, while also staying open for business in free agency, says head coach Rick Campbell and general manager Neil McEvoy.
 
Landry: Bombers ready to navigate free agency
CFL.ca’s Don Landry talked to Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters and head coach Mike O’Shea about their teams’ plans for free agency.
 
Steinberg: Als looking to maintain winning culture
The Alouettes are already looking towards the future to find ways to build a sustainable winning culture, writes CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg.
 
Landry: Riders poised to be a player magnet in free agency
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be an attractive destination for free agents due to the works of general manager Jeremy O’Day and the hiring of new head coach Corey Mace, writes CFL.ca’s Don Landry.
 
O'Leary: Ticats move forward in new environment
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are hoping that some front office change involving some familiar faces is enough to get them back on top of the CFL’s East Division.
Insights and Analysis
 
Landry: Big moves spell change for REDBLACKS
CFL.ca’s Don Landry spoke with REDBLACKS general manager Shawn Burke before Ottawa announced their big moves like trading for quarterback Dru Brown, signing wide receiver Dominique Rhymes and extending veteran Bralon Addison.
 
Steinberg: What's the QB situation for each team?
CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg takes a look at all nine quarterback rooms as the free agency period approaches.
 
Jefferson to pending free agents: 'The ball is in your court'
Willie Jefferson and Davis Sanchez have each gone through the free agency process in their careers and as CFL.ca’s Vicki Hall writes, both have some advice for those who may hit the open market in a few weeks.
 
Five stats that could change in Free Agency
CFL.ca takes you through five 2023 stats that could look different by the end of this season with free agent additions.
 
Steinberg: 4 potential landing spots for Mathieu Betts
With 2024 Free Agency two weeks away, CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg takes a look at possible landing spots for 2023’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player, Mathieu Betts.
 
Ferguson: One off-season question for every team
CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson takes you through one off-season question for every team, including possibilities at receiver for the Ticats, Corey Mace’s impact in Saskatchewan and more.
 
2 key free agent extensions by each team so far
CFL.ca brings you two key players from each team that have already signed extensions with their respective teams.
 
Cauz: 8 pitches to pending FA Tim White
CFL.ca’s Matt Cauz sees Tim White as one of the league’s most eligible pending free agent bachelors. He draws up eight suitors and their arguments for signing him.
 
Costabile: 3 thoughts one week ahead of Free Agency
With just one week remaining until the opening of 2024 CFL Free Agency, CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile shares three things on her mind ahead of the big day.
 
O'Leary: Argos hit hard with player departures
The Toronto Argonauts were hit hard on Tuesday with the departures of some key players. CFL.ca senior writer Chris O’Leary looks at how that impacts them and what their next moves might look like.
 
Nye: Riders making big moves before free agency
The Saskatchewan Roughriders haven’t been scared to spend some big money to make a move up the West Division standings this season, writes CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye.
 
Oliveira: 'I want to be a part of why this team wins championships'
Brady Oliveira is staying put in Winnipeg and his focus now is winning a Grey Cup as the Bombers’ starting running back, says CFL.ca senior writer Chris O’Leary.
 
Communication Window offers free agency preview
Donnovan Bennett and Marshall Ferguson broke down the CFL Free Agency Communication Window on this week’s edition of The Waggle Podcast, including reported signings, extensions and more.