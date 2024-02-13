Riding Together: Saskatchewan signs Herdman-Reed brothers

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders now have a pair of Herdman-Reeds to wrack havoc on opposing offences.

The Riders have re-signed National linebacker Justin Herdman-Reed and signed National linebacker Jordan Herdman-Reed, the team announced on Tuesday after both became free agents.

Justin (six-foot, 223 pounds) remains in Rider green for a fourth season, after initially signing with the Club in 2021. He has played 38 games as a Roughrider, excelling on special teams where he has notched 25 tackles over three seasons while adding 10 defensive tackles.

Herdman-Reed was selected by the Toronto Argonauts in the seventh round (54th overall) of the 2017 CFL Draft. The 27-year-old played in 40 games with the Argos, registering 43 defensive tackles, 26 special teams tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles. He signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2020.

RELATED

» Super Coop: Riders sign Jalon Edwards-Cooper

» Market Ready: The 2024 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» Defensive end Malik Carney joins Roughriders

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» More Free Agency news, notes and analysis

Collegiately, the Winnipeg native attended Simon Fraser University, playing in 40 games over four seasons. He made 220 tackles, 33 tackles for a loss, six quarterback sacks, two interceptions, five forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries – one of which he returned for a touchdown.

Jordan (six-foot, 229 pounds) returns to the Green and White after spending the 2023 season with the Calgary Stampeders. He suited up for 16 games with the Stamps, primarily on special teams where he earned 10 tackles.

Prior to joining the Stampeders, Herdman-Reed spent two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2021-2022). He played in 17 games and made six special teams tackles. He was selected in the sixth round by the BC Lions in the 2017 CFL Draft and played three seasons with the Lions. Over his professional career, he has logged 96 defensive tackles, 60 special teams tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble over 85 games played.

The Winnipeg native had a terrific collegiate career at Simon Fraser University, where he was named GNAC Defensive Player of the Year in both 2014 and 2015. As a senior, Jordan was AFCA Division II All-America Second Team and nominated for the Cliff Harris Award as the best defensive player in NCAA Division II Football. Herdman-Reed left Simon Fraser with several conference records including all-time marks in tackles (428) and assisted tackles (223).