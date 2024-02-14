Follow CFL

© 2024 CFL. All rights reserved.

2024 Free Agency February 14, 2024

Ticats ink Nationals Brendan O’Leary-Orange, Evan Johnson

Matt Smith/CFL.ca

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added a pair of National free agents to their roster,  in offensive lineman Evan Johnson and receiver Brendan O’Leary-Orange.

RELATED
» Market Ready: The 2024 CFL Free Agent Tracker
» 5 moves that mattered on Day 1 of Free Agency
» Free Agent Tracker: Who have the Ticats signed so far?
» Brandon Barlow signs two-year deal with Ticats
» Ticats sign DL Dewayne Hendrix to two-year contract
» More Free Agency news, notes and analysis

Johnson, 29, played 17 games including 12 starts at left guard for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2023. The six-foot-four, 290-pound native of Regina, Sask. has suited up in 101 career CFL games over seven seasons in the CFL with the Roughriders (2021-2023) and Redblacks (2017-2020). The former University of Saskatchewan offensive lineman was originally selected by Ottawa in the first round, ninth overall, in the 2017 CFL Draft.

O’Leary-Orange, 27, played in 18 games including three starts for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2023, posting six receptions for 111 yards and one touchdown. The six-foot-four, 226-pound native of Toronto, Ont. has registered 25 receptions, 344 receiving yards and two touchdowns over three seasons with Winnipeg (2021-2023). The former University of Nevada Wolf Pack receiver was originally selected by the Blue Bombers in the fourth round, 37th overall, in the 2020 CFL Draft.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!