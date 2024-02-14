Ticats ink Nationals Brendan O’Leary-Orange, Evan Johnson

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added a pair of National free agents to their roster, in offensive lineman Evan Johnson and receiver Brendan O’Leary-Orange.

RELATED

» Market Ready: The 2024 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» 5 moves that mattered on Day 1 of Free Agency

» Free Agent Tracker: Who have the Ticats signed so far?

» Brandon Barlow signs two-year deal with Ticats

» Ticats sign DL Dewayne Hendrix to two-year contract

» More Free Agency news, notes and analysis

Johnson, 29, played 17 games including 12 starts at left guard for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2023. The six-foot-four, 290-pound native of Regina, Sask. has suited up in 101 career CFL games over seven seasons in the CFL with the Roughriders (2021-2023) and Redblacks (2017-2020). The former University of Saskatchewan offensive lineman was originally selected by Ottawa in the first round, ninth overall, in the 2017 CFL Draft.

O’Leary-Orange, 27, played in 18 games including three starts for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2023, posting six receptions for 111 yards and one touchdown. The six-foot-four, 226-pound native of Toronto, Ont. has registered 25 receptions, 344 receiving yards and two touchdowns over three seasons with Winnipeg (2021-2023). The former University of Nevada Wolf Pack receiver was originally selected by the Blue Bombers in the fourth round, 37th overall, in the 2020 CFL Draft.