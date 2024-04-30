Argos pick WR Kevin Mital fifth overall

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts added another weapon to their receiving group by selecting wide receiver Kevin Mital with the fifth overall pick in the 2024 CFL Draft.

Mital went to Winnipeg for the CFL Combine presented by New Era and raised his stock by displaying his tantalizing athletic abilities.

The big catches he made on the field spoke volumes about his hands while his 4.58-second 40 was the sixth-best time posted at the combine, providing some serious speed to go with his six-foot, 229-pound frame.

The Laval product had 22 catches for 280 yards and three majors in 2023, but had his best season in 2022 when he led the nation in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns with 58 catches for 751 yards and 12 majors in eight games.

Mital is the eight player taken from Laval since the 2022 CFL Draft. It’s the first time since 2017 with two wide receivers (Nick Mardner, Mital) get selected in the top five picks (Nate Behar and Dan Vandervoort).