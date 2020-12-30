Reinebold returns to Tabbies as special teams coordinator

HAMILTON — Orlondo Steinauer, Head Coach of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, announced Wednesday that Special Teams Coordinator Jeff Reinebold will return for his seventh season with the club in 2021.

“It is exciting that Jeff has agreed to remain our special teams coordinator in 2021,” said Steinauer. “He is an outstanding person that contributes to our organization and undeniably to our all-important special teams units. Like Tommy (Condell) and Mark (Washington), Jeff is an expert in his field who thoroughly prepares and is an incredible teacher. It is awesome to have our three coordinators back in place and we want to thank Jeff and his family for committing to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.”

RELATED:

» Steinauer staying in Steeltown: Bench boss inks new deal

» Bralon back with Tiger-Cats on two-year contract

» Ticats snag first overall pick in 2021 CFL Draft

» Headed to Market?: A look at potential Ticat Free Agents

The news comes just days after the team extended the contract of head coach Orlondo Steinauer, defensive coordinator Mark Washington, offensive coordinator Tommy Condell and of co-general managers Shawn Burke and Drew Allemang and inked former All-Star receiver Bralon Addison to a two-year deal. Hamilton also inked two pending free agent running backs, Sean Thomas Erlington and Don Jackson to extensions on Sunday.

Reinebold, 63, returned to the Tiger-Cats coaching staff in 2019 and led a special teams unit that ranked top-three in the CFL in numerous categories, including first in kick return touchdowns (5), big play returns (19) and opponent kick return touchdowns (0), second in kickoff return average (23.4 yards), opponent punt return average (9.1 yards) and opponent kick return average (20.1 yards), and third in net punting average (36.2 yards). Under Reinebold’s tutelage, kick returner Frankie Williams won the 2019 John Agro Award as the league’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and was a CFL All-Star, while placekicker Lirim Hajrullahu was named a divisional all-star for the second time in his career.

Reinebold has nearly 40 years of coaching experience, including 16 seasons in the CFL and six with the Tiger-Cats (2013-17, 19). The South Bend, Indiana native’s CFL resume also includes various roles with the BC Lions (1991-93, 1996, 2018), Las Vegas Posse (1994) and Edmonton Eskimos (1995), a two-year stint as Head Coach of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (1997-98) and one year as Defensive Coordinator of the Montreal Alouettes (2012).