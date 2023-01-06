Stamps sign National DB Nick Statz to extension

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed national defensive back Nick Statz to a contract extension, the team announced on Friday. The homegrown product of Notre Dame High School and the University of Calgary had been eligible to become a free agent next month.

“We’re excited to get Nick back for the 2023 season,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “He is committed to this city and is a player who provides leadership and versatility to our team.”

In 2022, his second season with the Stamps, Statz played 11 regular season games including his first career start. He was among the team leaders with 12 special teams tackles and also had six defensive stops, one knockdown and his first career interception.

In two professional seasons, Statz has played 23 games and accumulated six defensive tackles, 15 special-teams tackles, one interception and one knockdown.

In 43 career games at the U of C, Statz had 125 tackles and eight interceptions. In 2019, he played an integral role in the Dinos’ Vanier Cup-championship season. He was a sixth-round selection by the Stampeders in the 2019 draft.