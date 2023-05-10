Lions sign National DB Bagayogo, Global WR Robinson

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Tuesday that National defensive back Siriman Bagayogo and Global wide receiver Jevoni Robinson have signed contracts with the team.

Bagayogo was selected in round two (14th overall) of last week’s CFL Draft, the native of Bois-des-Filion, Quebec played in 22 games at Guelph from 2019-22. A two-time OUA First-Team All-Star and two-time U SPORTS First-Team All-Canadian, Bagayogo racked up 40 solo tackles, two interceptions, one defensive touchdown and four pass breakups with the Gryphons. Bagayogo also suited up in the 2022 East-West Bowl and is coming off an appearance at Kansas City Chiefs mini-camp this week.

Robinson was taken in round one (7th overall) of last week’s Global Draft. Representing Jamaica, the six-foot-eight, 225-pounder moved to North Carolina at a young age and would ultimately pursue a basketball career after playing football in high school. Following 17 games over two seasons at North Carolina State, Robinson moved to Barry University for 2014-15 campaign.

After one season of pro basketball in Italy, he turned his attention back to football and would ultimately earn a spot on the Houston Texans practice squad in 2017. After appearing in one pre-season game, Robinson had stints with the AAF San Antonio Commanders in 2019 and XFL St. Louis Battlehawks to start 2023.