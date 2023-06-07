Follow CFL

© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.

News June 7, 2023

Checking Down: Everything Week 1 around the league

stampeders.com

TORONTO — Football is finally here.

After a long winter and an exciting preseason, we are only one day away from CFL Kickoff with the Calgary Stampeders hosting the BC Lions at McMahon Stadium on June 8 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Preparation season is over and it’s now all systems go in pursuit of the 110th Grey Cup.

We’re Checking Down with the latest from CFL Week 1:

Jump to team:

BC | Calgary | Edmonton | Saskatchewan | Winnipeg | Hamilton | Toronto | Ottawa | Montreal

BC LIONS

Vernon Adams Jr. enters his first season as the starter in BC after being traded from Montreal last year (BCLions.com)

– The Lions have signed National running back Kienan LaFrance (CFL.ca)

Vernon Adams Jr. and the BC Lions are trying to replicate last year’s offensive success (The Canadian Press via Vancouver Sun)

– Running back Taquan Mizzell is trying to assert himself in the Lions backfield (Steve Ewen, Vancouver Sun)

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Quarterback Jake Maier enters his first season as the starter in Calgary (stampeders.com)

– Read about how D’Antne Demery’s path to starting at left-tackle for the Stampeders started with a DM (Daniel Austin, Calgary Sun)

– The Stamps have reunited with global defensive back Bailey Devine-Scott (CFL.ca)

– TSN’s Milt Stegall and Davis Sanchez discuss the pressure on quarterback Jake Maier to succeed on a stacked Stampeders squad (TSN.ca)

EDMONTON ELKS

The Elks selected LB Michael Brodrique with the second pick the 2023 CFL Draft to shore up their defence (goelks.com)

– The Edmonton Elks have revamped their roster as they attempt to rebound from a disappointing 2022 season (TSN.ca)

– Watch an original Edmonton Elks feature on the 2023 preseason (goelks.com) 

– Dan Barnes breaks down the numbers on the Elks defence last season and points of improvement (Dan Barnes, Edmonton Sun)

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Defensive lineman Pete Robertson talked about his love for the game and life after football (riderville.com)

– General manager Jeremy O’Day says backup quarterback spot is still up for grabs (Taylor Shire, Regina Leader-Post)

– Matt Dunigan and Milt Stegall examine the expectations in Saskatchewan heading into a new season (TSN.ca).

Rob Vanstone sat down with Pete Robertson to talk about the upcoming season for the Riders and more (Rob Vanstone, CFL.ca) 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Quarterback Zach Collaros will be trying to win his third consecutive Most Outstanding Player in 2023 (bluebombers.com)

Zach Collaros was voted the top player in the CFL on TSN’s annual list of top 50 players (CFL.ca)

– Marshall Ferguson details why Collaros is deserving of the top 50 honour as the Blue Bombers quarterback heads into the new season with eyes on a third consecutive CFL MOP award (TSN.ca)

– Davis Sanchez, Matt Dunigan and Milt Stegall shares their thoughts on whether the Bombers are going to reach their fourth consecutive Grey Cup (TSN.ca)

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

The Ticats have added to their defensive line by trading with the Lions for Jonathan Kongbo (BCLions.com)

Bo Levi Mitchell talks about his move from Calgary to Hamilton this off-season and his expectations for the 2023 CFL Season (TSN.ca)

– Get caught up on the Ticats with TSN.ca’s season preview (Matthew Hodowany, TSN.ca)

–  The Ticats have traded a fourth-round pick for defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo (CFL.ca

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Quarterback Chad Kelly will get a chance to guide the Argos to back-to-back titles in 2023 (argonauts.ca)

– Dave Naylor has the story on Jim and Chad Kelly, the hardships they have gone through in life and their battle to get back up (TSN.ca)

– Jim Barker explains why he’s excited to see Kelly show off his talents in 2023 (TSN.ca)

– TSN.ca brings you a season preview on the current-champs Toronto Argonauts (Matthew Hodowany, TSN.ca) 

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

 

Quarterback Nick Arbuckle will get the start against Montreal in Week 1 (ottawaREDBLACKS.com)

– Head coach Bob Dyce announced that quarterback Nick Arbuckle will start for the REDBLACKS in Week 1 (CFL.ca)

– Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli will miss the first two weeks for the season (TSN.ca)

– The REDBLACKS have announced their football ops and support staff for the 2023 season (CFL.ca)

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Cody Fajardo enters his first season as the Als starter after signing with Montreal in the off-season (montrealalouettes.com)

– Davis Sanchez and Jim Barker share their thoughts on why they believe Montreal is ‘the perfect spot’ for Cody Fajardo (TSN.ca)

– Head coach Jason Maas says the Montreal Alouettes have bought into a winning mentality (Herb Zurkowsky, Montreal Gazette)

– Joey Alfieri breaks down Montreal’s roster decisions (Joey Alfieri, montrealalouettes.com)

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!