Checking Down: Everything Week 1 around the league

TORONTO — Football is finally here.

After a long winter and an exciting preseason, we are only one day away from CFL Kickoff with the Calgary Stampeders hosting the BC Lions at McMahon Stadium on June 8 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Preparation season is over and it’s now all systems go in pursuit of the 110th Grey Cup.

We’re Checking Down with the latest from CFL Week 1:

Jump to team:

BC LIONS

– The Lions have signed National running back Kienan LaFrance (CFL.ca)

– Vernon Adams Jr. and the BC Lions are trying to replicate last year’s offensive success (The Canadian Press via Vancouver Sun)

– Running back Taquan Mizzell is trying to assert himself in the Lions backfield (Steve Ewen, Vancouver Sun)

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– Read about how D’Antne Demery’s path to starting at left-tackle for the Stampeders started with a DM (Daniel Austin, Calgary Sun)

– The Stamps have reunited with global defensive back Bailey Devine-Scott (CFL.ca)

– TSN’s Milt Stegall and Davis Sanchez discuss the pressure on quarterback Jake Maier to succeed on a stacked Stampeders squad (TSN.ca)

EDMONTON ELKS

– The Edmonton Elks have revamped their roster as they attempt to rebound from a disappointing 2022 season (TSN.ca)

– Watch an original Edmonton Elks feature on the 2023 preseason (goelks.com)

– Dan Barnes breaks down the numbers on the Elks defence last season and points of improvement (Dan Barnes, Edmonton Sun)

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– General manager Jeremy O’Day says backup quarterback spot is still up for grabs (Taylor Shire, Regina Leader-Post)

– Matt Dunigan and Milt Stegall examine the expectations in Saskatchewan heading into a new season (TSN.ca).

– Rob Vanstone sat down with Pete Robertson to talk about the upcoming season for the Riders and more (Rob Vanstone, CFL.ca)

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– Zach Collaros was voted the top player in the CFL on TSN’s annual list of top 50 players (CFL.ca)

– Marshall Ferguson details why Collaros is deserving of the top 50 honour as the Blue Bombers quarterback heads into the new season with eyes on a third consecutive CFL MOP award (TSN.ca)

– Davis Sanchez, Matt Dunigan and Milt Stegall shares their thoughts on whether the Bombers are going to reach their fourth consecutive Grey Cup (TSN.ca)

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– Bo Levi Mitchell talks about his move from Calgary to Hamilton this off-season and his expectations for the 2023 CFL Season (TSN.ca)

– Get caught up on the Ticats with TSN.ca’s season preview (Matthew Hodowany, TSN.ca)

– The Ticats have traded a fourth-round pick for defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo (CFL.ca)

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– Dave Naylor has the story on Jim and Chad Kelly, the hardships they have gone through in life and their battle to get back up (TSN.ca)

– Jim Barker explains why he’s excited to see Kelly show off his talents in 2023 (TSN.ca)

– TSN.ca brings you a season preview on the current-champs Toronto Argonauts (Matthew Hodowany, TSN.ca)

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

– Head coach Bob Dyce announced that quarterback Nick Arbuckle will start for the REDBLACKS in Week 1 (CFL.ca)

– Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli will miss the first two weeks for the season (TSN.ca)

– The REDBLACKS have announced their football ops and support staff for the 2023 season (CFL.ca)

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– Davis Sanchez and Jim Barker share their thoughts on why they believe Montreal is ‘the perfect spot’ for Cody Fajardo (TSN.ca)

– Head coach Jason Maas says the Montreal Alouettes have bought into a winning mentality (Herb Zurkowsky, Montreal Gazette)

– Joey Alfieri breaks down Montreal’s roster decisions (Joey Alfieri, montrealalouettes.com)