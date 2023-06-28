Checking Down: News and notes from Week 4

TORONTO — Only three undefeated teams remain in the BC Lions (3-0), Toronto Argonauts (2-0) and Montreal Alouettes (2-0) as we enter Week 4.

All three take the field this week, including the Lions traveling to Toronto to face the Argos on Monday. Meanwhile, the Alouettes host a Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2-1) team on Saturday that has yet to drop back-to-back games under quarterback Zach Collaros.

Before all that football action, we kickoff the week with a battle between two teams that have yet to win in the Edmonton Elks (0-3) and the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Friday (0-2).

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (2-1) and Calgary Stampeders (1-2) – fresh off their overtime battle in Week 3 – are off this week, joined by a winless Hamilton Tiger-Cats (0-3) squad still trying to figure things out.

To get you up to date, we’re Checking Down with the latest from CFL Week 4:

Jump to team:

BC LIONS

– The Lions have added American running back Shaun Shivers, released running back Antonio Williams (CFL.ca).

– BC leads this week’s edition of the Power Rankings after beating the Bombers on the road in Week 3 to improve to 3-0 (CFL.ca).

– Pat Steinberg says the Lions have put the CFL on notice in Week 3 after beating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 30-6 on the road (CFL.ca).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– Receiver Malik Henry announced on Twitter on Sunday afternoon that he has ruptured his Achilles tendon in the game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 3. Henry had four catches for 92 yards and a touchdown before leaving Saturday’s game (CFL.ca).

– Speaking to the media after the loss to the Riders on Saturday, quarterback Jake Maier talked about the game, injuries to his skill positions players and more (Stampeders.com).

EDMONTON ELKS

– Edmonton signed quarterback Khalil Tate and released quarterback Kai Locksley (CFL.ca)

– Brian Swane recaps the Elks loss to the Argos on Sunday (GoElks.com).

– TSN’s Jay Onrait was joined by Matt Dunigan to discuss who the Elks should start against the REDBLACKS in Week 4 on Friday (TSN.ca).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– “I really love this team” says Trevor Harris on the resilient Roughriders of 2023 (Rob Vanstone, Riderville.com).

– Riders celebrated a robust and resilient performance by the offensive line in the 29-26 overtime win against the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday (Rob Vanstone, Riderville.com).

– Running back Jamal Morrow finished with 22 carries for 133 yards in Saturday’s game against the Stamps. Glen Suitor and Rod Smith break down Morrow’s game and more (TSN.ca).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– Ed Tait recaps the Bombers loss to the BC Lions on Thursday (bluebombers.com).

– Offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick didn’t see it coming and he’s still trying to figure out what went wrong against the Lions last week (Ted Wyman, Winnipeg Sun).

– The Bombers have brought back quarterback Dakota Prukob. Last season with the Bombers, Prukop had six rushing touchdowns, two passing touchdowns, 181 passing yards and 209 rushing yards. In the 2022 playoffs, Prukop rushed for a touchdown in the Western Final and scored two touchdowns in the 109th Grey Cup loss to the Toronto Argonauts (CFL.ca).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– Steve Milton talked to Global rookie punter Bailey Flint about football, music and more (The Hamilton Spectator).

– CFL.ca’s Don Landry talks about the Ticats needing a bye after starting the season 0-3, evoking memories of the last two seasons when Hamilton started slow but ended up making the playoffs, in his five takeaways from Week 3 (CFL.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– Running back A.J. Ouellette spoke to the media after a 43-31 Toronto Argonauts win over the Edmonton Elks on Sunday at Commonwealth Stadium. The veteran praised his offensive line for helping him score three touchdowns, matching his 2022 season total (argonauts.ca).

– The CFL on TSN panel discusses how can Chad Kelly build upon his strong start for the Argos. The quarterback is 2-0 with wins in Weeks 2 and 3 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Edmonton Elks (TSN.ca).

– Defensive back Royce Metchie was named PFF’s Player of the Week in this week’s edition of the CFL Honour Roll (CFL.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

– Returner DeVonte Dedmon is reportedly done for the season with a shoulder injury (TSN.ca).

– Head coach Bob Dyce said quarterback Tyrie Adams will start against the Elks on Friday. Adams took over for veteran Nick Arbuckle in Week 2 against the Calgary Stampeders and finished 9-of-16 for 122 yards and an interception (CFL.ca).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– Alouettes rookie Kabion Ento is embracing the switch to cornerback. He recorded a team-high eight tackles in his debut with Montreal on Friday against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Herb Zurkowsky, Montreal Gazette).

– Quarterback Cody Fajardo was the highest graded offensive player in Week 3, being named to this week’s CFL Honour Roll. The veteran quarterback completed 19-of-25 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Ticats (CFL.ca).