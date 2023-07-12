Checking Down: News and notes from Week 6

TORONTO — Week 6 is about to kickoff with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (1-3) and Edmonton Elks (0-5) facing off at Commonwealth Stadium on Thursday.

They are followed by an East Division matchup between the Toronto Argonauts (3-0) coming off a bye and the Montreal Alouettes (2-2) returning home after a loss on the road to the BC Lions (4-1).

Saturday features a doubleheader with an Ottawa REDBLACKS (1-3) team dealing with injuries to quarterbacks Jeremiah Masoli and Tyrie Adams welcoming the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (4-1) to TD Place Stadium.

Later that day, the Calgary Stampeders (1-3) will try to figure things out on offence as they travel to Regina to take on a Saskatchewan Roughriders (3-1) squad that remains in close pursuit of Winnipeg and BC in the West Division.

To get you up to date, we’re Checking Down with the latest from CFL Week 6:

Jump to team:

BC LIONS

– Lions’ rookie running back Shaun Shivers is already making an impact despite being with the team for less than two weeks (CFL.ca).

– Edge rusher Mathieu Betts leads the CFL with nine sacks on the season for a BC Lions’ defence that has brought the quarterback down 21 times so far (The Canadian Press via The Province).

– The CFL on TSN panel weighed in on B.C.’s dominant win over Montreal, where the Lions rank in the West, the strong showing by Shivers, and more (TSN.ca).

1st CFL Game

1st CFL Touchdown

1st CFL Celebration Welcome home, Shaun Shivers! 🏈 (@V8Blazing ) pic.twitter.com/eL3jhZ8zAk — BC LIONS (@BCLions) July 11, 2023

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– Calgary’s offence knows it needs to be better going forward after a 1-3 start in 2023. The Stamps have struggled with injuries to star offensive players like Malik Henry and Ka’Deem Carey early in the season (Daniel Austin, Calgary Sun).

– The Calgary Stampeders have added American receiver Jahleel Billingsley to their practice roster (Stampeders.com).

"We're resilient and we're going to put it all together."@tvnatasha catches up with LB Micah Awe as the team prepares for Saskatchewan this weekend. pic.twitter.com/OCRVbduaJ7 — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) July 11, 2023

EDMONTON ELKS

– Read Brian Swane’s game preview as the Edmonton Elks welcome the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to Commonwealth Stadium on Thursday (GoElks.com).

– Gerry Moddejonge talks about the Elks season going forward and how every game matters after an 0-5 start for the Green and Gold (Edmonton Sun).

– The Elks have acquired defensive lineman Sam Acheampong from the Argos for a fifth round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft and Negotiation List rights to wide receiver Xavier Gipson, the teams announced Saturday (CFL.ca).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– Trevor Harris and the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 5 in the Canadian Football League Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF) (CFL.ca).

– Rob Vanstone talks to Harris about his road from going 1,812 days between starts to becoming a marquee member of the 2023 Saskatchewan Roughriders (Riderville.com).

– The Riders announced on Monday the signing of National kicker Campbell Fair (CFL.ca).

"We're winning the close games." Be there to see how Week 6 unfolds 👇https://t.co/4qeWGMoL7l pic.twitter.com/wQ6GsNd95b — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) July 12, 2023

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– Willie Jefferson talks about the matchup against the REDBLACKS in Week 6, including rookie Dustin Crum potentially getting his first start in Ottawa (BlueBombers.com).

– The Bombers are auditioning returners as star special-teamer Janarion Grant deals with an ankle injury (Ted Wyman, Winnipeg Sun).

"It’s not me doing anything different this year, it’s just me trying to finish" 📝 » https://t.co/5jYRtBCPS2#ForTheW pic.twitter.com/CH4FChQzEk — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) July 12, 2023

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have brought back former No. 1 Global Draft pick Valentin Gnahoua (TSN.ca).

– Defensive end Malik Carney speaks ahead of the matchup against the Elks in Edmonton, including the preparation to stop Taylor Cornelius and the Green and Gold’s offence in pursuit of Hamilton’s second win of the season (Ticats.ca).

– Hamilton’s running attack is featured in this week’s edition of Team Grades Powered by PFF (CFL.ca)

President and Head Coach @coach22O speaks with media following today's press conference. pic.twitter.com/lRHFC9rm63 — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) July 11, 2023

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– The Argonauts have given head coach Ryan Dinwiddie a multi-year contract extension to stay in Toronto (CFL.ca).

– Double Blue remains atop of CFL.ca’s Power Rankings as the only undefeated team left after five weeks (CFL.ca).

– Former Argos’ quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson has been released by the USFL’s New Orleans Breakers (The Canadian Press via Toronto Sun).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

– Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli suffered an Achilles injury in the loss to the Tiger-Cats and will miss the remainder of the season (CFL.ca).

– The REDBLACKS signed quarterbacks Tyrrell Pigrome and Jake Dunniway after losing Masoli to a season-ending injury (CFL.ca).

– CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson goes through options at the quarterback position for Ottawa that range from recently acquired Pigrome to rookie Dustin Crum (CFL.ca)

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– Joey Alfieri recaps the Alouettes’ loss to the BC Lions on Sunday, including special teams struggles, poor red zone execution and young receivers stepping up (MontrealAlouettes.com).

– Herb Zurkowsky talks about the offence’s struggles in Montreal after the 35-19 loss to the Lions (Montreal Gazette).