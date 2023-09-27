Checking Down: Will Chad Kelly play this week?

TORONTO — Backup pivot Cameron Dukes took reps as the starter in practice for the Toronto Argonauts on Tuesday, according to TSN’s Matthew Scianitti. The Argos have secured first place in the East Division and could be looking to rest starter Chad Kelly in the matchup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday.

The Tiger-Cats made a couple of moves ahead of Week 17 by signing two-time CFL All-Star receiver Derel Walker and American defensive lineman Jamal Davis II.

Meanwhile the Stampeders brought in five American players on Tuesday for the final stretch of the season.

To get you up to date with all the news and notes from Week 17, including teams’ initiatives for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation around the league, here’s this week’s Checking Down:

BC LIONS

– The BC Lions became the latest team to clinch a spot in the post-season behind a dominant performance by their receivers and the passing game (CFL.ca).

– The Lions announced on Tuesday the additions of American defensive backs Parnell Motley and Rico Gafford to the club’s practice roster.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– The Calgary Stampeders announced on Tuesday the team has signed five American players to the practice roster, including defensive backs Clifford Chattman and Tyler Richardson, defensive linemen Will Choloh and Toby Ndukwe and linebacker Adarius Taylor (CFL.ca).

– The Calgary Stampeders will wear orange jerseys during the pre-game warmup and a specially designed logo on their helmets when they travel to Hamilton to face the Tiger-Cats on Saturday, September 30 – the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (Stampeders.com).

EDMONTON ELKS

– Quarterback Tre Ford has taken the CFL by the storm since making his first start of the season in Week 10, writes Brian Swane (GoElks.com).

– The Edmonton Elks have released American linebacker Caleb Tannor and National wide receiver Danny Vandervoort, the team announced Sunday (GoElks.com).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– Running back Frankie Hickson is coming off a good game against the Ottawa REDBLACKS going into the matchup against the Lions in Vancouver (Rob Vanstone, Riderville.com).

– The Riders are changing their approach as they prepare to face the Lions at BC Place on Friday night (Taylor Shire, Regina Leader-Post).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are still missing ace returner Janarion Grant (Ted Wyman, The Winnipeg Sun)

– If receiver Nic Demski reaches the thousand-yard mark it would be the first time Nationals on the same team have rushed for 1,000 yards (Brady Oliveira) and had a 1,000 yards in receiving in the same season, let alone two guys from that squad’s town and the same high school (Ed Tait, BlueBombers.com).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed two-time CFL All-Star Derel Walker and American defensive lineman Jamal Davis II, the team announced on Wednesday.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– TSN CFL insiders Dave Naylor and Farhan Lalji debate the Toronto Argonauts potential decision to rest quarterback Chad Kelly against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 17 (TSN.ca).

– Backup quarterback Cameron Dukes took starting reps at a walkthrough practice as the Argos prepare for the matchup with the Bombers (TSN.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS



– Head coach Bob Dyce credited both sides of the ball in the REDBLACKS’ win over the Roughriders and is focusing on the incoming matchup against the Alouettes amid playoff push (TSN.ca).

– Wide receiver Bralon Addison is coming off his best performance in Ottawa as the REDBLACKS prepare to face the Alouettes in Week 17 (Don Brennan, Ottawa Sun).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– Head coach Jason Maas believes that the win over the Stampeders was the best game the Alouettes have played so far in 2023 (TSN.ca).

– The Montreal Alouettes can become the latest CFL team to punch a ticket to the post-season with a win this weekend (CFL.ca).