Elks extend National DL Cole Nelson through 2025

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks are bringing back National defensive lineman Cole Nelson on a two-year extension, the club announced on Friday.

He was set to become a free agent in February.

A fifth overall pick by Edmonton in the 2021 CFL Draft, Nelson has played in 20 games with the Green and Gold over his first three CFL seasons, totalling 13 defensive tackles. In 2023, the University of Alberta product suited up in 10 games for the Elks, starting in nine games and recorded a career high three tackles against the Toronto Argonauts on October 6.