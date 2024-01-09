Elks release Taylor Cornelius, Adam Konar

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have released American quarterback Taylor Cornelius and National linebacker Adam Konar, the club announced Tuesday.

The news comes just a few days after the official signing of quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson.

Cornelius spent three seasons with the Green and Gold (2021-23), throwing for 5,868 yards and 25 touchdowns in 44 CFL games — including 27 starts. Last season, the Oklahoma State product appeared in all 18 regular season games, starting seven of the team’s first eight games, recording 1,305 passing yards, five touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The 28-year-old pivot signed a two-year extension in September 2022 after originally signing with the Elks in 2021 following a brief stint with the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL in 2020.

A veteran of 101 CFL regular season games, Konar played parts of six seasons in Edmonton (2015-18, 2022-23) after being drafted by the Elks in the third round of the 2015 CFL Draft. The University of Calgary product totalled 209 defensive tackles, four sacks, four interceptions and four forced fumbles in 70 career games with the Double E.

The six-foot-two linebacker finished second on the team in tackles the last two seasons and was the Elks’ nominee for Most Outstanding Canadian in 2022. ​He played the 2019 and 2021 seasons with the BC Lions before returning to Edmonton for the 2022 season.