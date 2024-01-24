REDBLACKS sign quarterback Dru Brown to two-year deal

OTTAWA — Less than a week since trading for the rights to pending free agent quarterback Dru Brown, the Ottawa REDBLACKS officially signed the American pivot to a two-year contract on Wednesday.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this great organization and to play in front of RNation in Ottawa,” said Brown. “I’m excited to meet the guys and get to work.”

Brown comes to the REDBLACKS from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, where he spent the first three years of his CFL career. The 26-year-old from Palo Alto, CA suited up for all 18 games in 2022 and 2023, primarily serving in a backup role behind veteran Zach Collaros. Brown, who played college football at Oklahoma State, took the next step in his career last season while suiting up as the starter twice for the Bombers, finishing the campaign having completed 62 of 89 passes for 983 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions.

“Dru is a productive quarterback who has demonstrated when previously given the opportunity to be an excellent decision maker who can lead a team on the field,” said GM Shawn Burke. “We believe he will fit in well in our quarterbacks room and we’re excited that he wants to take the next step in his career as a REDBLACK.”

The REDBLACKS have been busy in January, announcing extensions for a pair of pending free agent defensive linemen in Bryce Carter and Lorenzo Mauldin, inking receiver Bralon Addison to a new deal, and signing pass-catcher Dominique Rhymes after his release from the BC Lions.