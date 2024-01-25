Stamps sign American defensive end Sharif Finch

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive end Sharif Finch, the team announced on Thursday.

Finch has professional experience south of the border with 28 career National Football League games, primarily with the Tennessee Titans, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He has also seen action with the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints and has accumulated 46 career tackles including six tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

In 2023, Finch played for the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons.

Finch played college football at Temple and in his final season with the Owls, he established career highs with 50 tackles and 8.5 sacks while earning second-team all-American Athletic Conference honours. For his career, Finch accumulated 140 tackles, 14.5 sacks, two interceptions, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, three passes defended and five punt blocks.