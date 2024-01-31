Gagnon, Als agree to one-year extension

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced Wednesday that they have signed National offensive lineman Philippe Gagnon to a one-year-deal. Gagnon was eligible to become a free agent on February 13.

Gagnon (six-foot-four, 311 pounds) played 11 regular season games with the Alouettes in 2023 in addition to three playoff games. During the Grey Cup game, he and the rest of the offensive line helped protect the game’s MVP, Cody Fajardo.

The 31-year-old was drafted by the Alouettes in the first round (second overall) in the 2016 CFL Draft. He has played in 81 career CFL games, including 58 as a starter. In 2019, the Ancienne-Lorette, QC native suited up for the Ottawa REDBLACKS. The former Université de Laval Rouge et Or won the Vanier Cup in 2012 and 2013.

“Philippe gives us depth at a crucial position in football,” says Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Montreal Alouettes. “Whatever the mission is, we’re comfortable with him. He will be playing a sixth season with us and he knows our playbook well. We are happy to count on his services in 2024.”