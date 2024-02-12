Veteran DB Richard Leonard extends with Ticats

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Monday that they have extended the contract of American defensive back Richard Leonard.

Leonard was set to become a free agent on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Leonard, 32, suited up in 16 games for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2023, posting 48 defensive tackles, two tackles for loss, one quarterback sack, three interceptions, nine pass knockdowns and one fumble recovery. The five-foot-eight, 168-pound native of Miami, FL, has suited up in 96 games over his six seasons in the CFL with the Tiger-Cats (2017-2019, 2022-2023) and Calgary Stampeders (2021), registering 317 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, three quarterback sacks, 20 interceptions, 52 pass knockdowns, four forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and three defensive touchdowns.

Leonard was named a CFL All-Star in 2019 and an East Division All-Star on three occasions (2017, 2019, 2022). After a successful four-year career at Florida International University, Leonard spent time with the NFL’s Houston Texans (2016) before he made the move north of the border in 2017.