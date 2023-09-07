Checking Down: Shiltz returns as third-string option

TORONTO — Ticats’ pivot Matthew Shiltz will return to the lineup as a third-string option for the game against the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Friday, the team announced via depth chart.

The matchup between Tabbies and REDBLACKS opens up another exciting weekend with a Super Saturday of football featuring three divisional games, including two rematches from OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

There are already playoff implications and simulations as we approach the final stretch of the season.

To get you up to date with all the news and notes from Week 14, here’s this week’s Checking Down:

BC LIONS

– Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. made this week’s CFL Honour Roll alongside defensive back Quincy Mauger and the Lions offensive line (CFL.ca).

– The Lions opened Labour Day Weekend with a win over the Montreal Alouettes. Read Matt Baker’s recap of the Leos victory (BCLions.com).

The grades are in! #BCLions earn some @CFL Honour Roll accolades from @PFF in week 13 💪 pic.twitter.com/IEx2WtKkPz — BC LIONS (@BCLions) September 6, 2023

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– The Stampeders scored 22-fourth quarter points to beat the Edmonton Elks on Labour Day. Check out who got the game ball for the valiant effort by the Stamps on Monday (Stampeders.com).

– The win kept Calgary’s hope for a playoff spot alive as the Stamps start looking towards the remaining schedule while trailing the Roughriders by two wins in the West Division (Daniel Austin, Calgary Sun).

Stamps fans, make sure to head over to Side Street Pub & Grill on Saturday for the Labour Day Rematch Watch Party presented by @coorslightca 🍻 Ralph and the Outriders will be in attendance and there will be some great prizes to be won!#TogetherWeRide🐴 pic.twitter.com/SZc6tw9Qdr — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) September 6, 2023

EDMONTON ELKS

– Tre Ford could be an option for your fantasy lineup in the rematch against the Stampeders on Saturday (CFL.ca)

– The Elks continue to show fight despite being in last place and are looking to get back to work as they prepare to face the Stamps at Commonwealth Stadium (Gerry Moddejonge, Edmonton Sun).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– Offensive lineman Eric Lofton appreciates the faith placed in him by the coaches and football-operations personnel in Saskatchewan (Rob Vanstone, Riderville.com).

– Homegrown talent has shined for the Roughriders in their latest win over the Blue Bombers on Labour Day Weekend (Taylor Shire, Regina Leader-Post).

"Hey Jake, on a scale of 'one-to-super' … how excited are you to play Winnipeg this weekend!?"#ALLINGREEN pic.twitter.com/7wBqkEPmG9 — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) September 7, 2023

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will get a rematch against the Roughriders on Saturday with a playoff spot on the line (TSN.ca).

– The Blue Bombers have made some roster moves as they prepare to face the Riders this weekend, adding defensive back Tyrique McGhee, wide receiver Ravi Alston, wide receiver/returner Ronnie Blackmon and defensive end Nate Givhan (BlueBombers.com).

"Now we’ve just got to continue to work, learn from our mistakes and them come out to practice to correct them." 📝 » https://t.co/CJBDtcG5UC#ForTheW pic.twitter.com/uxCjuOg4Tl — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) September 6, 2023

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– Ticats’ pivot Matthew Shiltz has been listed as a third-string quarterback in the depth chart for the game against the Ottawa REDBLACKS. Shiltz has been sidelined since an injury in Week 6 against the Edmonton Elks (TSN.ca).

– The Tiger-Cats hit the road to take on the REDBLACKS on Friday Night Football at TD Place. It’s a short week for Hamilton after they dropped their Labour Day Classic contest to the Toronto Argonauts on Monday (CFL.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– The Toronto Argonauts announced on Tuesday that the club has agreed to a contract extension with offensive lineman Peter Nicastro (CFL.ca).

– If the Argos win against the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday, the Boatmen will be in the playoffs (CFL.ca).

No one should go hungry or face barriers to accessing food. Bring those 🥫 to BMO on Saturday! full video » https://t.co/Z8hqTxdv1D @DailyBreadTO @PurolatorInc pic.twitter.com/pMiywjzdUW — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) September 7, 2023

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

– The REDBLACKS are looking to halt a five-game losing streak and keep pace with the Tiger-Cats in the East Division playoff race as they host their division rivals on Friday (OttawaREDBLACKS.com).

– Frankie Benvenuti spoke to wide receiver Bralon Addison about his interest in action movies, compelling TV narratives, or a good old-fashioned comic book (OttawaREDBLACKS.com).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– The Montreal Alouettes have signed 30-year-old American defensive lineman Damontre Moore, the team announced on Tuesday (CFL.ca).

– Als’ veteran linebacker Tyrice Beverette has taken responsibility for a critical penalty in the fourth quarter against the Lions (Herb Zurkowsky, Montreal Gazette).