Checking Down: Stamps’ Begelton out against Riders

TORONTO — Week 19 is here and there’s no game with more implications than the Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders battling for the last playoff position available.

The Stamps will be without wide receiver Reggie Begelton as they attempt to stay alive in the post-season race against the Riders on Friday at McMahon Stadium, the team announced via depth chart.

To get you up to date with all the news and notes from Week 19, here’s this week’s Checking Down:

BC LIONS

– Running back Taquan Mizzell Sr. has made an immediate impact on the BC Lions offence, rushing for 773 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. The 29-year-old has also gotten in on the receiving game, hauling in 41 passes for 291 yards (209 of those after the catch) and two majors, featuring on the list of 10 rookies making an impact in 2023 (CFL.ca).

– Receiver Dominique Rhymes headlines this week’s Start vs. Sit according to CFL.ca’s Brandon C. Williams (CFL.ca).

– Matt Baker previews the matchup between the Lions and the Tiger-Cats in Hamilton in Week 19. BC is trying to keep pace with Winnipeg going into the final two weeks of the regular season (BCLions.com).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– Will Calgary’s Micah Awe (107) move ahead of Toronto’s Adarius Pickett (108) for the league lead in defensive tackles in Week 19? Answer that and more on this week’s Blitz Picks (CFL.ca).

– Everything is on the line for the Calgary Stampeders and the Saskatchewan Roughriders as they face off at McMahon Stadium on Friday night (Matthew Cauz, CFL.ca).

– Calgary is coming off a bye week and needs to win against Saskatchewan on Friday night to keep their playoff hopes alive, but will have to do it without star wide receiver Reggie Begelton (CFL.ca).

EDMONTON ELKS

– Linebacker Nyles Morgan sat out of practice on Wednesday with a hamstring injury for the Elks in advance of their matchup against the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday (CFL.ca).

– The Edmonton Elks have released American wide receiver Malik Flowers, the club announced Tuesday (GoElks.com).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ showdown with the Calgary Stampeders on Friday night highlights a pair of doubleheaders on TSN in Week 19 of the CFL season (TSN.ca).

– Saskatchewan can clinch the final playoff spot with a win over Calgary in Week 19, while the Stampeders could move within two points of the Roughriders and keep the race alive going into Week 20 (TSN.ca).

– Check out all Playoff Scenarios for Week 19, with both the West and East Division seeding still open heading into the final stretch, including an eventual Western Semi-Final spot for the Roughriders (CFL.ca).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– The Winnipeg Blue Bombers only need one more win to secure a place in the Western Finals after beating the Lions in overtime in Week 18. Check out their odds on CFL Simulation (CFL.ca).

– Winnipeg heads into their final bye week in sole possession of first place in the West Division after a road win against the Lions. Ed Tait reviews how the Bombers pulled off the comeback in Vancouver (BlueBombers.com).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– The Ticats host the Lions in Week 19 looking to stay within striking distance of the Alouettes for second place in the East Division (CFL.ca).

– Bo Levi Mitchell and head coach Orlondo Steinauer discuss the quarterback rotation in Hamilton (TSN.ca).

– The Tiger-Cats have gone 5-2 in their last seven games and have shown vast improvements on defence over the final stretch of the season, according to TSN’s Dave Naylor (TSN.ca).

Join us at the 🍩📦 tomorrow night to celebrate all of you, the BEST fans in the CFL! Our Fan Appreciation Game will be one for the books, with plenty of prizes and giveaways to be won 😊 🎟️ | https://t.co/v9joC9fhAb#Ticats | #CFL | @TireExperts pic.twitter.com/Ya28E7ZrVs — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) October 12, 2023

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– Toronto continues to headline this week’s Power Rankings after beating the Edmonton Elks 35-12 in Week 18 (CFL.ca).

– The Argonauts have signed American wide receiver Carlton Agudosi to the practice roster, the team announced on Tuesday (CFL.ca).

– Chad Kelly has made the grade for Week 18 in the CFL Honour Roll powered by PFF for his efforts in the win against the Elks (CFL.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS



– Currently sitting second in the CFL’s sack race with 12, Bryce Carter has grasped his opportunity to become a fixture on the Ottawa REDBLACKS’ defence with both hands (Frankie Benvenuti, OttawaREDBLACKS.com)

– The REDBLACKS have been eliminated from playoff contention after dropping a 29-3 contest against the Alouettes in Week 18 (CTV News).

C(run)'s got our vote 🫡 https://t.co/zFXAln0Xyx — Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) October 12, 2023

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– Defensive lineman Shawn Lemon became the 13th player in CFL history to record 100 career sacks (TSN.ca).

– Joey Alfieri recaps how the Alouettes dominated the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Thanksgiving Monday to complete a four-game sweep over their division rivals (MontrealAlouettes.com).