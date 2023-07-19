Checking Down: News and notes from Week 7

TORONTO — Week 6 was as exciting as they come with three teams netting their second win of the season in the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa REDBLACKS and Calgary Stampeders moving to 2-3 while the Toronto Argonauts remained undefeated with a win over the Montreal Alouettes on Friday.

All of the excitement gets us looking forward to Week 7 as the Edmonton Elks (0-6) travel to Winnipeg to kick things off against the Blue Bombers (4-2) on Thursday.

The Ticats then host the Argos (4-0) on Friday in a battle that could push Hamilton closer to Toronto in the East Division standings.

The weekend then finally features two more intriguing matchups as the Saskatchewan Roughriders (3-2) face the West Division leaders BC Lions (4-1) in Vancouver on Saturday, followed by the REDBLACKS and Stamps trying to make it two in a row on Sunday in Calgary.

To get you up to date, we’re Checking Down with the latest from CFL Week 7:

Jump to team:

BC LIONS

– Matt Baker writes about how Lions’ veteran defensive back Garry Peters keeps getting better with age for a dominant defence in BC (BCLions.com).

– The Lions are preparing to face Roughriders’ quarterback Mason Fine who’ll get his first start of the season in Week 7 (Steve Ewen, The Province).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– The Calgary Stampeders tallied seven sacks in the win over the Roughriders on Saturday. Defensive linemen Mike Rose and James Vaughters led the effort for the Stamps with two sacks each and graded amongst the top players in their position in Week 6 according to PFF (CFL.ca).

– Catch all the sights and sounds from the Stamps’ 33-31 win over the Riders in Week 6 (Stampeders.com).

He went 4/4 in field goals and nailed the game winner, making him our @GatoradeCanada Performer of the Game! 🐐#FuelledByG⚡️ #TogetherWeRide pic.twitter.com/y7JjRvBOTw — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) July 19, 2023

EDMONTON ELKS

– Linebacker Nyles Morgan won’t be available for the game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday. Stay up to date with the Injury Reports from Elks at Bombers (CFL.ca).

– Brian Swane previews the matchup between Edmonton and Winnipeg to kick off Week 7 (GoElks.com).

– The Elks have released American wide receivers Jaylen Hall and Zane Pope (TSN.ca).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– Quarterback Trevor Harris is out indefinitely with a knee fracture suffered in the game against the Stamps and backup Mason Fine will get a chance to be the Riders’ starting QB. Fine discusses his approach to a big test against the Lions on Saturday and more (CFL.ca and TSN.ca).

– Roughriders general manager Jeremy O’Day provided an update on Harris saying the surgery went well and the quarterback is at home recovering, but they still don’t have an update on a timeline for a return (TSN.ca).

The keys to success are simple for Mason Fine.#ALLINGREEN pic.twitter.com/AAtUbQYatO — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) July 19, 2023

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– Henoc Muamba and Donnovan Bennett recap one of the most exciting weeks of CFL football in recent memory, including an exclusive interview with Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Nic Demski!

– The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Monday that wide receiver Kenny Lawler is returning to the team and is now eligible to play (CFL.ca).

– The Bombers are not blaming the run game for their loss to Ottawa, writes Scott Billek (The Winnipeg Sun).

How we’ll lineup in tomorrow’s tilt.#ForTheW | CPAP Machines Canada pic.twitter.com/x1w6uDUO5f — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) July 19, 2023

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– Quarterback Taylor Powell will reportedly start for the Ticats in Week 7, according to TSN’s Matthew Scianitti. Powell came into the game against the Edmonton Elks in Week 6, after starter Matthew Shiltz went down with an injury, and completed two of four passes for 47 yards and a touchdown (CFL.ca).

– Scianitti talks about Powell’s confidence as the starter for Hamilton in the absence of Bo Levi Mitchell and Shiltz (TSN.ca).

– The Tiger-Cats also added quarterback Antonio Pipkin to a quarterback room that will now feature Powell and former Edmonton Elk Kai Locksley (CFL.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– Quarterback Chad Kelly is not resting on the offence’s success in 2023 and wants to ‘do a better job staying ahead of the sticks’ going forward (TSN.ca).

– Kelly is having the most fun he’s had since little league playing for the 4-0 Agos, the quarterback said in an interview after practice (The Canadian Press via TSN.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

– CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye has the Ottawa REDBLACKS beating the Stampeders in Calgary in the latest edition of the Weekly Predictor (CFL.ca).

– Ottawa has moved up in the latest editions of CFL.ca’s Power Rankings after coming back from a 15-point halftime deficit to beat the Bombers on Saturday (CFL.ca).

– Quarterback Dustin Crum has been impressive as a runner for the REDBLACKS, rushing for 194 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries in two appearances (The Canadian Press via TSN.ca).

The Crum-Back™️ We'll just let you find out who took the top spot in our @_TIMBERMART Plays of the Week! 🎥: https://t.co/yEfcnpfUTD#CFL pic.twitter.com/guCwvcFxsP — CFL (@CFL) July 17, 2023

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– The Alouettes lost a close back-and-forth 35-27 game to the Argonauts on Friday and Herb Zurkowsky recaps what went wrong and went right in Montreal (Montreal Gazette).

– Wide receiver Austin Mack leads the CFL in receiving yards and is making the most out of his opportunity with the Alouettes (The Canadian Press via TSN.ca).