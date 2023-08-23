Checking Down: Collaros, Fajardo to start on Thursday

TORONTO — It’ll be a battle between starting quarterbacks on Thursday as both Zach Collaros and Cody Fajardo return from injury in Week 12 when the Montreal Alouettes visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the teams announced via depth charts.

Fajardo has been out of the lineup since sustaining a shoulder injury in Week 9, while Collaros missed last week’s game with a neck injury.

On Friday the Toronto Argonauts could have the return of wide receiver Damonte Coxie who has been participating in practice this week, while the Calgary Stampeders could be without running back Ka’Deem Carey, in a rematch of Week 9.

Looking back on Week 11, quarterback Tre Ford headlines the current edition of the CFL Honour Roll for his efforts in the Edmonton Elks first win of the season.

These and more news around around the league – including strong fan support in 2023 -, you’ll find here on Week 12’s Checking Down:

Jump to team:

BC LIONS

– Matt Baker reviews the Lions 34-29 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday that included quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. finishing with 455 passing yards and three touchdown passes against one interception.(BCLions.com).

– Lions’ owner Amar Doman talked to Donovan Bennett and Henoc Muamba in this week’s edition of The Waggle (CFL.ca).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– When he’s not catching footballs or putting in extra hours in the film room, you can find veteran receiver Reggie Begelton dedicating his time to the community, writes Makayla Berze (Stampeders.com).

– The Stampeders have activated global defensive lineman Aaron Donkor from the suspended list and placed him on the practice roster, the team announced on Monday (CFL.ca).

– Running back Ka’Deem Carey didn’t practice on Monday and Tuesday for the Stamps ahead of their matchup against the Toronto Argonauts on Friday (CFL.ca).

"Just taking advantage of my opportunities."@tvnatasha caught up with LB Darius Williams after practice today.#TogetherWeRide pic.twitter.com/vm392XCZ4U — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) August 22, 2023

EDMONTON ELKS

– The Elks are favoured to end their home losing streak on Sunday after picking up their first win of the season in Week 11 (TSN.ca).

– The Edmonton Elks announced on Tuesday that Rick LeLacheur, who previously enjoyed a decade of success as the club’s president and CEO from 2002 to 2011, is returning to the Double E to serve as interim president and CEO effective immediately (CFL.ca).

– Tre Ford and the Edmonton Elks’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 11 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (CFL.ca).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– Rob Vanstone recaps the Roughriders 34-29 win over the Lions in one of the most exciting games of the season, including head coach Craig Dickenson receiving a game ball alongside linebacker Larry Dean, wide receiver Samuel Emilus and defensive back Kosi Onyeka (Riderville.com).

– Darrell Davis writes about the spark provided by quarterback Jake Dolegala who threw three touchdown passes in his first start of the season (Regina Leader-Post).

Big Hits. Big Presence. Big Win. A big week landed Micah Johnson & T.J. Brunson on the Week 11 Honour Roll. 📜 @CFL | @PFF pic.twitter.com/InJjfbBTER — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) August 22, 2023

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– Quarterback Zach Collaros will start for the Blue Bombers on Thursday against the Montreal Alouettes, the team announced via depth chart (CFL.ca).

– Wide receiver Kenny Lawler wants to stay focused as the Bombers welcome the Alouettes to town on Thursday, writes Paul Friesen (Winnipeg Sun).

– Sitting alone atop the West Division standings, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will attempt to increase their lead when they welcome the Montreal Alouettes to IG Field. Check out the preview for Thursday’s night matchup. (CFL.ca).

"It’s something that I don’t know if it comes with experience, or just with this locker room, but everything’s just meshing up right now." Game Preview 📝 » https://t.co/eWArzABZXu#ForTheW | @PlayNowManitoba pic.twitter.com/YOHOLXVYVU — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) August 23, 2023

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– The Hamilton Sports Group unveiled Tuesday, a big, bold Grey Cup Festival that will show off the city and showcase the region this November 13 to 19 (CFL.ca).

– Running back James Butler shared the top spot of PFF’s Player Grade with a 77.8 rushing grade after carrying the rock 14 times for 116 yards and a touchdown. (CFL.ca).

– The Hamilton Sports Hall of Fame has announced Wednesday, two members of the Ticats family will be inducted on Wednesday October 25th, 2023 at the Michelangelo Events and Conference Centre (Ticats.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– Matthew Scianitti breaks down what comes next for the Argos in the second half of the season (TSN.ca).

– In his first year on top of the depth chart, Chad Kelly has been dynamic, explosive, consistent and is one of the league’s only quarterbacks not to miss a start this year. With plenty of competition from the likes of Zach Collaros and Vernon Adams Jr., CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg is leaning Kelly as the MOP frontrunner halfway through (CFL.ca).

– Wide receiver Damonte Coxie returned to practice for the Argonauts ahead of their matchup against the Stampeders on Friday (CFL.ca).

The forecast is for sunny skies & 24C at kickoff on Friday. It's a perfect night to enjoy #Argos football & the #CNE. A ticket to the game gets you FREE admission to the Ex that day. The 7-1 Argos host Calgary & we'd love to see you there. Visit https://t.co/E3MA5N14nP for tix. — Mike Hogan (@MikeHoganArgos) August 23, 2023

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

– Head coach Bob Dyce talked about his team’s loss to the Alouettes on Saturday, including a tale of two halves as the REDBLACKS went into halftime leading 17-3 before Montreal stormed back in the final two quarters (TSN.ca).

– Who’s favoured in the matchup between the REDBLACKS and Elks on Sunday? Check out Jamie Nye’s Weekly Predictor for a breakdown of every Week 12 matchup (CFL.ca).

How a rugby player from France became the second full-time female coach in CFL history https://t.co/RJo4xDcFEj — Ottawa Citizen (@OttawaCitizen) August 19, 2023

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– Quarterback Cody Fajardo will start for the Montreal Alouettes against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday, according to the team’s depth chart.

– Joey Alfieri previews the matchup between the Als and the Bombers on Thursday at IG Field, including the return of Fajardo and Collaros, Montreal’s record on the road and the beginning of a tough four-game gauntlet against the top teams for the Alouettes (MontrealAlouettes.com).

– Montreal continues to excel on defence with yet another dominating performance in Week 11 according to PFF (CFL.ca).