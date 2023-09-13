Follow CFL

News September 13, 2023

Checking Down: Elks extend National OL Mark Korte

TORONTO — It’s already Week 15 which means the playoffs are just around the corner. The Toronto Argonauts can clinch the East Division this Friday as they travel to Montreal to face the Alouettes.

Later that same day the Edmonton Elks – and offensive lineman Mark Korte with a new three-year contract extension – travel to Regina to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders with both teams looking to gain ground in the West Division.

Saturday features the Blue Bombers – who also secured a spot in the post-season – against a Hamilton Tiger-Cats team fighting to stay ahead of the Ottawa REDBLACKS or even avoid a possible crossover scenario. Ottawa meanwhile travels across the country to Vancouver to face the BC Lions coming off a bye week.

To get you up to date with all the news and notes from Week 15, here’s this week’s Checking Down:

Jump to team:

BC | Calgary | Edmonton | Saskatchewan | Winnipeg | Hamilton | Toronto | Ottawa | Montreal

BC LIONS

LB Bo Lokombo (#20) is out for the game against the Ticats on Saturday (Steven Chang/BCLions.com)

– The BC Lions have added three Americans to the practice roster, including running backs BJ Baylor and Vance McShane plus offensive lineman Jacky Chen, the team announced on Tuesday.

– Lions’ linebacker Josh Woods joined the BC Lions late in the 2021 season. As he prepares for his first defensive start in place of injured Bo Lokombo on Saturday, it allows the versatile linebacker 16a chance to reflect on those early days adjusting to CFL life (Steven Chang, BCLions.com).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS 

Global P Cody Grace has 90 punts for 3350 net yards with a longest of 73 yards (Stampeders.com)

– Ever wonder what goes into the art of the perfect punt? Stampeders’ punter Cody Grace shows how it’s done with Stamps TV Host Natasha Staniszewski (Stampeders.com).

– Calgary is going into the bye week with a 4-9 record that leaves them on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff picture (Daniel Austin, Calgary Sun).

EDMONTON ELKS

 

Henoc Muamba and Donnovan Bennett sat down with Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford in this week’s edition of The Waggle (CFL.ca).

Mark Korte has signed a three-year contract extension with the Edmonton Elks, the team announced on Tuesday (GoElks.com).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Johnson had only missed one snap since joining the Roughriders before Week 14 (Riderville.com)

– The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive linemen Brayden Thomas and Caleb Sanders, American wide receiver John Ursua and American defensive back Tedric Thompson, the team announced on Tuesday (CFL.ca).

– Offensive lineman Evan Johnson had not missed a game for the Roughriders until the matchup against the Blue Bombers in Week 14 (Riderville.com).

– Saskatchewan is ready to move past the loss to the Bombers as they prepare to face the Elks in Week 15 (Taylor Shire, Regina Leader-Post).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

 

– The Blue Bombers and the Argonauts have secured their place in the post-season while the rest of the league still fights for the four remaining playoff spots (TSN.ca).

Zach Collaros and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 14 in the CFL Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (CFL.ca).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

 

– The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed National defensive back Zach Herzog, the team announced on Tuesday.

– Hamilton is coming off a win against the Ottawa REDBLACKS but has a tough test against the Blue Bombers on Saturday in Week 15 (TSN.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

 

– The Toronto Argonauts remain in first place on CFL.ca’s Power Rankings after a dominating win over the Alouettes in Week 14 (CFL.ca).

Javon Leake is one of the best returners in the CFL but sometimes misses life as a running back (The Canadian Press via TSN.ca).

– TSN’s Matthew Hodowany compares Chad Kelly‘s numbers in 2023 with previous quarterbacks for the Double Blue (TSN.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

CFL.ca’s Brandon C. Williams believes Dustin Crum can be a Fantasy Sleeper in Week 15 (Patrick Doyle/CFL.ca)

– Quarterback Dustin Crum has a tough challenge against the Lions defence in Week 15 but was listed as a Fantasy Sleeper by CFL.ca’s Brandon C. Williams (CFL.ca).

– The Ottawa REDBLACKS have added four American players to the practice roster, including defensive lineman Vandarius Cowan, linebacker Sherrod Greene, defensive back Skyler Thomas and linebacker Tylar Wiltz, the team announced on Wednesday (OttawaREDBLACKS.com).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Sankey played with the Stampeders and Roughriders from 2020 to 2023 (Riderville.com).

The Montreal Alouettes announced on Monday that they have reached an agreement with 28-year-old American linebacker Darnell Sankey (CFL.ca).

Five reasons to go to the game between the Alouettes and Argonauts on Saturday (MontrealAlouettes.com).

 

