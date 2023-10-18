Checking Down: Schoen misses practice on Wednesday

TORONTO — Only two more weeks of regular season remain and there’s still a lot to be decided when it comes to the West Division.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers could clinch a spot in the Western Final with a win over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, while the BC Lions play their final game on Friday. Winnipeg could be without wide receiver Dalton Schoen who missed practice with an ankle injury on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Their opponent will be a Calgary Stampeders team looking to secure their place in the post-season with a win coupled by a loss by the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday against the Toronto Argonauts. The Riders could also punch their ticket if they triumph over the Argos and the Stamps drop their game against the Lions.

To get you up to date with all the news and notes from Week 20, here’s this week’s Checking Down:

Jump to team:

BC LIONS

– Vernon Adams Jr. and the BC Lions’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 19 in the CFL Honour Roll powered by PFF (CFL.ca).

– Jamie Nye thinks the Lions will beat the Calgary Stampeders on Friday to keep the race for first place in the West Division alive for at least one more day. (CFL.ca).

😱 FREAKY FRIDAY! It's our Halloween-themed Fan Appreciation BLACKOUT NIGHT on Oct 20th! 🎃 Get there early for a pre-game Backyard Halloween Bash with trick-or-treating & prizes for best Costume! @PlayNowSports 🏈 Lions vs Stamps – 7PM 🎟️ https://t.co/X746ZyqIGM … con't pic.twitter.com/AUcdG2KaSe — BC LIONS (@BCLions) October 16, 2023

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Damontre Moore, the team announced on Saturday (Stampeders.com).

– Wide receiver Reggie Begelton has been presented with the Herm Harrison Memorial Award on Tuesday for his outstanding community service (The Canadian Press via TSN.ca).

– The Calgary Stampeders have signed national defensive lineman Ryan Leder and added him to their practice roster, the team announced on Monday (CFL.ca).

"He’s a guy that was really as raw as he could be coming from junior football and he’s taken strides each and every week and has put the work in." Coach Kilam was proud of rookie Kelon Thomas' special-teams performance last week. 🗞️ Read: https://t.co/qcyiRuFcRC pic.twitter.com/N0RQb4MmJ3 — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) October 18, 2023

EDMONTON ELKS

– The Edmonton Elks have released five players, including linebacker Mark McLaurin and defensive loneman Emeke Egbule, the team announced on Tuesday (CFL.ca).

– The Edmonton Elks have released American running back Khalan Laborn, the club announced Wednesday (GoElks.com).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Wednesday that they have signed American defensive back Mark Fields II (CFL.ca).

– Wide receiver Shawn Bane Jr. needs just just 32 yards to reach 1,000 for the first time since he was a collegian at Northwest Missouri State, writes Rob Vanstone (Riderville.com).

– Even though there’s a lot on the line for the Riders, the team is focused only on their game at home against the Argos on Saturday (Taylor Shire, Regina Leader-Post).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– Milt Stegall will be formally added to the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame on November 2, writes Ed Tait (BlueBombers.com).

– Linebacker Adam Bighill called the Bombers game against the Edmonton Elks on Saturday that could clinch a spot in the Western Final “the most important game of the year” (Ed Tait, BlueBombers.com).

– Winnipeg could secure first place in the West Division with a win over the Elks in Week 20 or a loss by the BC Lions against the Calgary Stampeders (The Canadian Press via TSN.ca).

Day 2 of Bombers practice: WR Drew Wolitarsky is wearing #83 today. So, still no Dalton Schoen (ankle).

S Brandon Alexander is back today after taking yesterday off. — Derek Taylor🏈 (@DTonOB) October 18, 2023

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– After dealing with injuries at quarterback all season, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats head into their regular season finale with plenty of options at pivot with the return of veterans Bo Levi Mitchell and Matthew Shiltz (Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press via The Hamilton Spectator).

– Wide receiver Tim White leads the league in receiving yards after 19 weeks and is one of the players that deserves All-Star consideration according to Pat Steinberg (CFL.ca).

Only 1 MONTH until the @carrieunderwood concert for the Built in the Hammer Grey Cup Music Festival 🔨 Come see her perform for the first time in seven years at @FirstONT_Centre on Nov. 17. Get ready to sing your hearts out with Carrie! 🎶🎤🎉 🎫| https://t.co/bPKzYiHKt0… pic.twitter.com/n3wl8HeB3E — The Grey Cup Festival (@GreyCupFestival) October 17, 2023

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– There are only two more weeks left in the regular season with the Toronto Argonauts still sitting in first place in the weekly CFL.ca’s Power Rankings (CFL.ca).

– The Toronto Argonauts face the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 20. Check out all the latest injury reports for the game (CFL.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS



– Devonte Williams led all running backs in rushing grade in Week 19 after rushing for 125 yards and a major in the loss against the Toronto Argonauts (CFL.ca).

– The Ottawa REDBLACKS put up a fight against the Argonauts but ultimately ended up defeated by Toronto to remain winless in the East Division in 2023 (Don Brennan, Ottawa Citizen).

It’s Fan Appreciation on Oct 28th and @Dustin_Crum14 wants to give you a signed jersey and four tickets to the game‼️ RT and tag a friend, must be following. pic.twitter.com/RpWK40fKr7 — Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) October 17, 2023

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– Kicker Jose Maltos going 5-for-5 against the Elks made the list of top-10 jaw dropping moments from Week 19 (Matthew Cauz, CFL.ca).

– The Alouettes pulled off a comeback against Edmonton in Week 19 that saw them score 32 unanswered points in the eventual 35-21 victory (Herb Zurkowsky, Montreal Gazette).