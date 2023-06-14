Follow CFL

June 14, 2023

Checking Down: News and notes from Week 2

TORONTO — Week 1 has come and gone as we can now start to draw a more clear picture of the teams that are going to be contending for a chance to play in the 110th Grey Cup.

Four teams open their home slate this week, including the current-champions Toronto Argonauts who are making their 2023 regular season debut.

We’re Checking Down with the latest from CFL Week 2:

Jump to team:

BC | Calgary | Edmonton | Saskatchewan | Winnipeg | Hamilton | Toronto | Ottawa | Montreal

BC LIONS

 

– The Lions face the Elks in what could be a battle between two of the best receiving corps in the league (J.J. Adams, CFL.ca)

– The home opener the Lions brings a week-long slate of events to the city of Vancouver (BCLions.com)

– Stay up to date with the Week 2 Injury Reports for Elks and Lions (CFL.ca)

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

 

– Running back Ka’Deem Carey will miss the game against the REDBLACKS on Thursday (CFL.ca)

– Linebacker Micah Awe is leading by example with Stamps (Stampeders.com)

– Kicker René Paredes is closing in on his 500th field goal while learning a new career as a firefighter (Todd Saelhof, Calgary Sun

EDMONTON ELKS

 

– Gerry Moddejonge brings you his top five takeaways from the Elks loss to the Riders (Edmonton Journal)

– Brian Swane recaps the Elks home opener (goelks.com)

– Elks president and CEO Victor Cui discusses the team’s home opener and more (TSN.ca

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

 

– Rob Vanstone recaps the Riders’ goal-line stand to beat the Elks (riderville.com)

– Canadian rocker Kim Mitchell to play at “Dad’s Night Out” Riders home opener (riderville.com)

– Stay up to date with the Week 2 Injury Reports for Riders and Bombers (CFL.ca)

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

 

– CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg highlights Zach Collaros in the race for Most Outstanding Player (CFL.ca)

– Paul Friesen looks back on the Bombers win over the Ticats (Winnipeg Sun)

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

 

– The Ticats have unveiled plans for an enhanced stadium experience for 110th Grey Cup (CFL.ca)

– Former Toronto Argonaut Chris Edwards is embracing a fresh start with the Ticats (Matthew Hodowany, TSN.ca)

– The Ticats are already benefiting from Bo Levi Mitchell‘s leadership (TSN.ca)

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

The Toronto Argonauts open their season on Sunday against the Ticats (argonauts.ca)

– Listen to Henoc Muamba and CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile in this week’s edition of the Waggle, including a Donovan Bennett and Muamba interview with quarterback Chad Kelly (CFL.ca)

Muamba was inducted into the Toronto Sports Hall of Honour (CFL.ca)

– All-Star defensive back Jamal Peters has returned to the Argos (CFL.ca)  

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

QB Nick Arbuckle completed 19 of 35 passes for 176 yards and 3 interceptions against the Als (David Kirouac/CFL.ca)

– The Ottawa REDBLACKS are looking to play power football against the Calgary Stampeders (Tim Baines, Postmedia via Ottawa Sun)

– Head coach Bob Dyce said there’s no doubt that quarterback Nick Arbuckle will start on Thursday (TSN.ca)

– The REDBLACKS are looking for a “point-guard mentality” from Arbuckle (Tim Baines, Postmedia via Ottawa Sun

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– Defensive back Ciante Evans, alongside Jermarcus Hardrick and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ offensive line, have made the grade for Week 1 in the CFL Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (CFL.ca)

– Herb Zurkowsky recaps the Als win over the REDBLACKS on Saturday (Montreal Gazette)

– The Cody Fajardo-Austin Mack connection is paying early dividends for the Als (CFL.ca)

