Checking Down: News and notes from Week 3

TORONTO — It’s Week 3 and we can already see a little bit of a separation between teams at the top and bottom of the standings, but there is still time for all nine squads to contend for a shot at the 110th Grey Cup.

With the Ottawa REDBLACKS on a bye week, the other eight teams face off starting with the 2-0 BC Lions traveling to Winnipeg to face the equally undefeated Bombers on Thursday.

To get you up to date, we’re Checking Down with the latest from CFL Week 3:

Jump to team:

BC LIONS

– Offensive lineman Phil Norman has been released from the hospital after a scare in last week’s practice and wide receiver Dominique Rhymes is out with a foot injury against the Bombers (TSN.ca)

– BC shutout the Elks on Saturday but is now looking to face an opponent that shut them out in 2021 in the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (J.J. Adams, Vancouver Sun)

– Norman speaks after practice: “I feel so great to be back on the field right now” (BCLions.com)

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– The Stamps have added National offensive lineman Rodeem Brown and Global defensive lineman Aaron Donkor to the practice roster (CFL.ca)

– Calgary’s defence is still searching for its first sack of the season (Daniel Austin, Calgary Sun)

– After beating the REDBLACKS, Stamps now face the Roughriders in a West Division battle (globalnews.ca)

EDMONTON ELKS

– Top Elks wide receiver Eugene Lewis was ‘grounded’ by the Lions on Saturday’s loss (Gerry Moddejonge, Edmonton Sun)

– American defensive back Marcus Lewis is back in Edmonton (CFL.ca)

– The Elks have released kicker Michael Domagala (CFL.ca)

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– Offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins is loooking forward to his CFL debut (Riderville.com)

– The Riders have brought back American running back Rodney Smith. They also announced they have signed National DB Kosi Onyeka and National LB Brian Harelimana (CFL.ca)

– Saskatchewan is dealing with injuries ahead of Saturday’s game against Calgary (Taylor Shire, Regina Leader-Post)

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– Ed Tait previews the Bombers matchup against the Lions on Thursday (bluebombers.com)

– Bombers Tanner Cadwallader is doing his best to fill special teams ace’s considerable shoes (Ted Wyman, Winnipeg Sun)

– Jackson Jeffcoat won’t be in the lineup for the Bombers against the BC Lions on Thursday (TSN.ca)

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– Quarterback Matthew Shiltz will reportedly start for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday after Bo Levi Mitchell suffered an injury against the Toronto Argonauts. (CFL.ca)

– The Ticats have activated offensive lineman Chris Van Zeyl and wide receiver Carlose Carriere (CFL.ca)

– Hamilton has signed National offensive Lineman Noah Zerr (CFL.ca)

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– The Argos made their debut in Week 2. Check where they rank in our CFL Weekly Power Rankings (CFL.ca)

– Jim Barker is impressed with quarterback Chad Kelly after his season debut against the Ticats on Sunday (TSN.ca)

– Kelly scored a trio of touchdowns in second game as a starter in Toronto (CFL.ca)

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

– Frankie Benvenuti writes about Kene Onyeka looking to further cement his status to become one of the high-end National pass-rushers in the league (ottawaREDBLACKS.com)

– Is quarterback Jeremiah Masoli the answer for the REDBLACKS? (TSN.ca)

A beast on the second level 😤@Frankie_g18 led the team in tackles in Week 2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/STtR1wxbza — Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) June 19, 2023

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– Running back William Stanback vows to be durable coming off injury (Herb Zurkowsky, Montreal Gazzette)

– How did rookie wide receiver Austin Mack got to the Alouettes? (Joey Alfieri, montrealalouettes.com)

– Stay up to date with the Als and Ticats injury reports (CFL.ca)