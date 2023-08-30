Checking Down: Evans back practising for Als

TORONTO — It’s almost OK Tire Labour Day Weekend with four exciting games on schedule as fans prepare to hold bragging rights for a year and teams renew their long-time rivalries.

This year the BC Lions join the party for the first time since 2015 as they travel to Montreal on Saturday to face the Alouettes with the Ottawa REDBLACKS enjoying a week off.

Sunday features a heavy-weight bout between the Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders that could have Winnipeg securing a playoff spot.

Monday wraps up the action with a doubleheader of interprovincial rivalries. It’s the battle of the QEW between the Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats followed by the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks clashing in Alberta.

To get you up to date with all the news and notes from Labour Day Weekend – including defensive back Ciante Evans and wide receiver Greg Ellingson returning to practice for the Alouettes -, here’s this week’s Checking Down:

BC LIONS

– The Lions have lost three of their last four games, including their first home loss of the season against the Ticats in Week 12. Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. explains that the recent loss to Hamilton was a wakeup call for the team (TSN.ca).

– BC is going to take part in the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend for the first time since 2015 as they face the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday (Matt Baker, BCLions.com).

📽️ "We just want to pick each other up, play complementary football, and just be better." QB Vernon Adams Jr on the team's mindset going into this week, playing his old team on the road & more. #bclions pic.twitter.com/SHUeZ2vI9m — BC LIONS (@BCLions) August 29, 2023

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– The Calgary Stampeders have been wearing black for Labour Day since 1994. Do you know the origin story of the alternate uniform? (Stampeders.com)

– Head coach Dave Dickenson is calling all fans to McMahon Stadium on Labour Day Weekend as the Stampeders host the Edmonton Elks on Monday, Sep. 4 (Stampeders.com).

EDMONTON ELKS

– The Elks have won their last two games – and ended a 22-game home-losing streak – after starting the season 0-8 and are looking to potentially make a run at the postseason (TSN.ca).

– For the second consecutive week, Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford has earned a spot on the CFL Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF). The league announced its Week 12 honourees on Tuesday (GoElks.com and CFL.ca).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– With the 58th Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers Labour Day Classic fast approaching, Rob Vanstone brings you the long and eventful history of the matchup (Rob Vanstone, Riderville.com).

– The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Global kicker Ryan Meskell, the team announced on Monday (CFL.ca).

– Can quarterback Jake Dolegala throw for three or more touchdowns for the second consecutive game? Answer that and more questions and score a perfect week for your chance to win the grand prize on this week’s Blitz Picks.

It's the Labour "DAY" Classic presented by Mosaic—so we've got a full day of entertainment before we renew rivalries with Winnipeg! Join more than 32,000 of Rider Nation's finest for the year's biggest party ahead of the regular season's biggest game! 🎟 https://t.co/Ck1oMwXAro pic.twitter.com/9ilGIQaHy1 — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) August 29, 2023

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– The Winnipeg Blue Bombers could be the first team in the CFL to punch their ticket to the post-season if they get a win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday night (CFL.ca).

– Can Zach Collaros become the first player in 30 years to three-peat the Most Outstanding Player award? Halfway through the season, our selection of writers says yes. Collaros’ bid at CFL history leads off CFL.ca’s mid-season selections.

Janarion Grant is running end zone sprints today at @Wpg_BlueBombers practice but doesn’t look like he will be participating — Ed Tait (@EdTaitWFC) August 30, 2023

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– The Tiger-Cats dominated on both sides of the trenches against the BC Lions in Week 12. Check out where they ranked on offence and defence in our weekly CFL.ca Team Grades Powered by PFF.

– Hamilton climbed one spot in the Power Rankings after beating the Lions and are looking to take on the first-place Toronto Argonauts on Labour Day Weekend (CFL.ca).

Our beloved Simoni Lawrence reflects on the Labour Day Classic ☝️ #Ticats | #CFL pic.twitter.com/o1WUCjP1nS — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) August 30, 2023

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– The CFL on TSN panel looks at the Labour Day Weekend matchups, including the Argonauts and Tiger-Cats going head-to-head for the 52nd time in Hamilton (TSN.ca).

– Davis Sanchez explains why the matchup between the Argos and Ticats might not be the mismatch their records indicate (TSN.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

– This week’s edition of The Waggle Podcast features Henoc Muamba and Donnovan Bennett previewing what is sure to be an exciting Labour Day Weekend, looking back on Week 12 where Edmonton notably snapped its home losing streak and sitting down with one of the greatest to ever play on Labour Day — someone who has played in every Labour Day match-up — Henry Burris himself!

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– Montreal has full trust in quarterback Cody Fajardo and doesn’t plan on making a change at the position, according to head coach Jason Maas (TSN.ca).

– The Alouettes have released wide receiver Hergy Mayala, the team announced on Tuesday Mayala returned to the Alouettes this off-season after a stint with the USFL’s New Orleans Breakers and appeared in 10 games, registering seven catches for 115 yards (CFL.ca).

– Marc-Antoine Dequoy“>Marc-Antoine Dequoy has made the grade for Week 12 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

– Defensive back Ciante Evans and wide receiver Greg Ellingson were full participants in practice for the Als on Tuesday ahead of their matchup against the Lions on Saturday (CFL.ca).