Checking Down: REDBLACKS’ Ward out for season

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS won’t be able to rely on Lewis Ward for the remainder of the season after the team announced on Tuesday their kicker has suffered a torn pectoral muscle.

The injury to their veteran kicker led to the club announcing the signing of National kicker/punter Michael Domagala and National kicker Keiran Burnham earlier on Tuesday.

Meanwhile in Toronto the Argonauts have extended general manager Michael “Pinball” Clemons and special teams coordinator Mickey Donovan, just a few days after the team reached its first 11-1 start in franchise history.

The Edmonton Elks, Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions also made roster moves in preparation for the final stretch of the season.

BC LIONS

– The BC Lions signed American linebacker John Petrishen to the practice roster, the team announced on Tuesday (CFL.ca).

– BC has a chance to become the next team in the CFL to clinch a spot in the playoffs this weekend. With a win over the Edmonton Elks (or a Calgary Stampeders loss against the Montreal Alouettes) the Lions will punch their ticket to the post-season (CFL.ca).

– Lions defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper is enjoying solid bounce-back season after battling through a foot injury that forced him to miss time last year and undergo two operations (TSN.ca).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– The Calgary Stampeders have added American defensive lineman George Obinna and National defensive back Malcolm Thompson to their practice roster, the team announced on Saturday (Stampeders.com).

– Ka’Deem Carey has rushed for 184 yards in the two games since his return from injury and features in this week’s edition of Fantasy Sleepers brought to you by CFL.ca’s Brandon C. Williams (CFL.ca).

EDMONTON ELKS

– The Elks have their highest position in the Power Rankings in four years, thanks in large part to the play of Tre Ford, who has led the team to wins in four of its last five games (CFL.ca).

– Edmonton announced on Monday the signings of six American players, including defensive lineman Emeke Egbule, wide receivers Malik Flowers and Randy Satterfield, defensive backs Ja’Von Hicks and Josh Nurse, alongside offensive lineman BJ Wilson (CFL.ca).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Global defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado and American defensive back William Poole III, the team announced on Monday (CFL.ca).

– Roughriders’ receiver Shawn Bane Jr. fielded questions from a member of the media and a number of teammates (Riderville.com).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– Ed Tait recaps the loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as the Blue Bombers enter their bye week having dropped two out of the last three games (BlueBombers.com).

– The Bombers lead over the Lions in the West Division is down to half a game as they enter their bye looking to stay consistent for the final stretch of the season (Ted Wyman, The Winnipeg Sun)

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– Jamie Nye picked Taylor Powell and the Ticats to beat Chad Kelly and the Argos in Week 16 in the latest edition of the Weekly Predictor (CFL.ca).

– CFL’ca’s Pat Steinberg writes about the Hamilton Tiger-Cats closing the gap with wins in three of their last four and with Montreal sustaining a fourth consecutive loss over the weekend, as both teams sit 6-7 and are tied for second in the East Division (CFL.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– The Toronto Argonauts have extended the contract of general manager Michael “Pinball” Clemons, the team announced on Wednesday (CFL.ca).

– The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced on Tuesday that the team has extended the contract of special teams coordinator Mickey Donovan (CFL.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS



– Dustin Crum and Lorenzo Mauldin IV have made the grade for Week 15 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (CFL.ca).

– REDBLACKS’ head coach Bob Dyce has no regrets about his team’s loss to the BC Lions on Saturday (TSN.ca).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– Austin Mack became the first player in the CFL to reach 1,000 receiving yards this season. Check out who are Mack’s top three football receivers of all time (Joey Alfieri, MontrealAlouettes.com).

– Is Tyson Philpot ready to break out for the Alouettes after catching nine passes for 105 yards and his first touchdown of the season against the Argos? (Herb Zurkowsky, Montreal Gazette).