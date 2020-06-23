

REMOTE REUNION driven by KUBOTA

The Canadian Football League and Kubota are teaming up to virtually reunite some of the most memorable squads to ever hit Canadian gridiron. Remote Reunion driven by Kubota will surprise the likes of Doug Flutie, Warren Moon, Geroy Simon, Jeff Garcia and Tracy Ham with former teammates to re-watch and recount championships and historic games from the past 30 years.

