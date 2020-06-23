REMOTE REUNION driven by KUBOTA
The Canadian Football League and Kubota are teaming up to virtually reunite some of the most memorable squads to ever hit Canadian gridiron. Remote Reunion driven by Kubota will surprise the likes of Doug Flutie, Warren Moon, Geroy Simon, Jeff Garcia and Tracy Ham with former teammates to re-watch and recount championships and historic games from the past 30 years.
For a complete list of episodes, click here.
FULL EPISODES
Remote Reunion: 2007 Saskatchewan Roughriders
Prairie rivals Winnipeg and Saskatchewan met on the field in Toronto for the 95th Grey Cup. Sit in with members of the 2007 Saskatchewan Roughriders as they re-live the franchise’s 3rd Grey Cup championship.
Remote Reunion: 1996 Toronto Argonauts
In the second instalment of Remote Reunion presented by Kubota, we relive the glory days of the double blue with members of the 1996 Grey Cup championship team including Doug Flutie, Paul Masotti, Adrion Smith, Mike Kiselak, and Reggie Givens.
Dive Deeper
Landry: James Johnson's journey to Grey Cup MVP status
James Johnson went from once being denied shoulder pads at junior college to becoming the biggest reason why the Riders won the 95th Grey Cup. CFL.ca’s Don Landry writes.
A statistical look at the '07 Saskatchewan Roughriders
CFL.ca takes a statistical look at the Saskatchewan Roughriders Grey Cup-winning 2007 season.
Long Read: Don Matthews and the often overlooked Argos defence of '96
“For all the accolades that were thrown my way over the years, we had a damn good defence. We caused turnovers. We stopped people when we had to.” – Hall of Fame QB and former Argo Doug Flutie t happens a lot, when people look back on the powerhouse Toronto Argonauts of 1996 and 1997. They go on and on about the sensational offence, one that piled up points and yardage with what appeared to be great ease, under the guidance of quarterback Doug Flutie. During back-to-back 15 and 3 ...
Big plays, big numbers defined Argos mini-dynasty
CFL.ca takes a closer look at the mid-90s Toronto Argonauts who put together a brief but dominant two-year stretch that saw them win 30 games and two Grey Cups.
Morris: 2011 Lions GC nothing short of a storybook ending
CFL.ca’s Jim Morris explains how the 2011 BC Lions completely turned their season around to win the Grey Cup.