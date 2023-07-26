Checking Down: News and notes from Week 8

TORONTO — It’s almost time for a Week 8 full of promising matchups, including Saturday’s Touchdown Atlantic between the Toronto Argonauts and the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Before the action heads to Nova Scotia, the Ottawa REDBLACKS (3-3) will try to make it three in a row as they host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2-4) on Friday. It’ll be a battle between two rookie quarterbacks with Dustin Crum and Taylor Powell going head to head at TD Place Stadium.

Saturday features two enticing matchups, including the aforementioned battle between an undefeated Argonauts (5-0) team and the Roughriders (3-3). The two teams met in the Maritimes last year with Toronto coming away with a 30-24 win. The second game of the day will be between the Edmonton Elks (0-7) and BC Lions (5-1) at Commonwealth Stadium.

A matchup between the Calgary Stampeders (2-4) and the Montreal Alouettes (2-3) at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium closes out the week on Sunday.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (5-2) will enjoy a bye week after beating the Elks in Week 7.

To get you up to date, we’re Checking Down with the latest from CFL Week 8:

Jump to team:

BC LIONS

– Dane Evans will get the start for the BC Lions when they take on the Edmonton Elks this weekend, the team announced on Tuesday. Evans stepped in for Vernon Adams Jr. in the first quarter against the Saskatchewan Roughriders after Adams Jr. left with an injury on Saturday night (CFL.ca).

– The Lions are growing their fanbase under new owner Amar Doman, writes Ben Kuzma (The Province).

– Evans is amongst backup quarterbacks stepping up in 2023 after taking over for Adams Jr. and leading the Lions to a win over the Riders on Saturday (TSN.ca).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– The Calgary Stampeders announced on Tuesday that they have re-acquired American defensive lineman Ja’Gared Davis, sending a sixth-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in exchange for the seven-year veteran (CFL.ca).

– Davis spent the first three seasons of his CFL career with the Red and White, recording 23 sacks in 45 games and helping the Stampeders reach the Grey Cup game in all three years including a championship in 2018 (Stampeders.com).

– The Calgary Stampeders have added American defensive back Brad Muhammad and American defensive lineman Alex Tchangam to their practice roster, the team announced on Tuesday (CFL.ca).

HE'S BAAAAAAACK‼️ We've acquired DL Ja'Gared Davis in exchange for a 6th round pick in the 2024 CFL draft with the @Ticats.@sentinelstorage | https://t.co/dTbk7wJ9DS pic.twitter.com/42Uyu4yl09 — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) July 25, 2023

EDMONTON ELKS

– The Edmonton Elks are making moves ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the BC Lions. Double E announced on Monday they have released American wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and American linebacker Tobi Anthigha (CFL.ca).

– The Elks and Lions have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium. In Edmonton, defensive lineman A.C. Leonard (hamstring) sat out Tuesday’s practice, while wide receivers Emmanuel Arceneaux (knee) and Ed Gainey (chest) were limited (CFL.ca).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– CTV’s Brit Dort and TSN’s Farhan Lalji reported that wide receivers Brayden Lenius, Jake Wieneke and Kian Schaffer-Baker returned to practice on Tuesday for the Roughriders as they prepare to face the Toronto Argonauts at this year’s Touchdown Atlantic at Huskies Stadium in Halifax on Saturday (TSN.ca).

– The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Trumaine Washington, the team announced on Tuesday. (CFL.ca).

– As a member of the Toronto Argonauts on Sept. 22, 2018, Washington scored his first CFL touchdown – courtesy of a 62-yard interception return – against the visiting Roughriders (Rob Vanstone, Riderville.com)

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– Zach Collaros and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 7 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (CFL.ca).

– Wide receiver Kenny Lawler made an immediate impact for the Blue Bombers upon returning to the lineup on Thursday against the Elks (Ted Wyman, Winnipeg Sun).

– Winnipeg remains in the top-3 of CFL.ca’s weekly Power Rankings after improving to 5-2 with a win over Edmonton (CFL.ca).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– The Tiger-Cats had quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell (hip) on the field once again on Tuesday as limited participant. Mitchell has been removed from the team’s six-game injured list (CFL.ca).

– Mitchell is bringing a fresh perspective to Hamilton’s offence after his return to practice (TSN.ca).

We've acquired a sixth round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft in exchange for 🇺🇸 DL Ja'Gared Davis. 🗞 | https://t.co/6TcIKHNCjr pic.twitter.com/lsC6lCDyrx — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) July 25, 2023

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– The Riders and Argos make the trek to Halifax, N.S. this week for Touchdown Atlantic. Having met last year in Wolfville, N.S., the two teams mostly know what to expect in terms of the additional travel and the jolt to their routines. Check out our CFL.ca writers’ Week 8 Picks for predictions on Riders vs. Argos and the other three games of Week 8 (CFL.ca).

– Henoc Muamba won’t be playing in this year’s Touchdown Atlantic but will still get to renew acquaintances with the place and the people that mean so much to him in Nova Scotia (Don Landry, CFL.ca).

– TSN CFL analyst Davis Sanchez shares his thoughts on the matchup between the Argos and Riders in Halifax (TSN.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

– Head coach Bob Dyce talked about his team’s win against the Calgary Stampeders, including an impressive offensive outing by the unit led by quarterback Dustin Crum. Dyce also talked about the matchup against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to open Week 8 on Thursday (TSN.ca).

– Ottawa is trying to win their third-straight game, which would be the first time since 2018 for the REDBLACKS to string three wins together. CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye gives his reasons for choosing Ottawa to win in his Weekly Predictor (CFL.ca).

– Frankie Benvenuti recaps the thrilling overtime win over the Stampeders on Saturday as the REDBLACKS moved to 3-3 and second place in the East Division (OttawaREDBLACKS.com).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– Shawn Lemon has found a new home after his release from the BC Lions earlier this year. The Montreal Alouettes announced Monday that they have signed Lemon, adding a plethora of experience to the team’s defensive line group (CFL.ca).

– Running back William Stanback headlines starting options for this week Brandon C. Williams’ Start vs. Sit, with tips to build your fantasy lineup (CFL.ca).

– Joey Alfieri brings you five reasons to come to the game between the Alouettes and Stampeders on Sunday, July 30 (MontrealAlouettes.com).