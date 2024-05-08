Follow CFL

News May 8, 2024

Checking Down: Stegall, Mitchell headline Day 1 of Rookie Camp

TORONTO — Preparation for a football season never stops, but things have started to ramp up as teams hit the field for their Rookie Camps this week.

With the 2024 CFL Draft in the mirror and practices underway across Canada, front offices have to make difficult decisions as they begin to shape the rosters that will compete for the 111th Grey Cup.

From Milt Stegall participating on Day 1 of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Rookie Camp, to TSN’s Matthew Scianitti’s report on Bo Levi Mitchell, there’s already a lot of news from around the league to catch up on.

BC LIONS

– CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson attempts to map out the BC Lions as they attempt to capture the West in the latest Top of the Depth Chart (CFL.ca).

– The BC Lions announced on Thursday they have released three players, including National defensive lineman David Menard alongside American defensive backs Parnell Motley and Lawrence Woods III (CFL.ca).

– The Leos announced Tuesday that six prospects from their 2024 Draft class have agreed to terms with the team. All six players will be in Kamloops for the start of first-year mini-camp Wednesday evening (CFL.ca).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– The Calgary Stampeders announced on Friday that they have signed six members of their 2024 CFL Draft class. Defensive linemen George Idoko and Jason Janvier-Messier, fullback Paul-Antoine Ouellette, offensive lineman Christy Nkanu and defensive backs Jackson Sombach and Kaylyn St-Cyr as the team opened their Rookie Camp on Wednesday morning at McMahon Stadium (CFL.ca).

EDMONTON ELKS

– The Edmonton Elks have inked two of their 2024 first overall draft picks, CFL Draft pick Joel Dublanko and Global Draft pick Eteva Mauga-Clements, the team announced on Monday (CFL.ca).

– CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg brings you 5 things to know about the Elks in 2024 (CFL.ca).

– Three-time CFL West Division All-Star Emmanuel Arceneaux officially announced his retirement on Tuesday, putting an end to one of the more storied careers in recent CFL memory (GoElks.com).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced on Monday they have signed seven of their selections from the 2024 CFL Draft (CFL.ca).

– Saskatchewan has signed National offensive lineman Ryan Berta, American offensive lineman D’mitri Emmanuel and American defensive back Eric Smith, the team announced on Friday.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Monday that Canadian Football Hall of Fame receiver and franchise icon Milt Stegall will be a participant on Day 1 of the club’s rookie camp on Wednesday, May 8 (CFL.ca).

– The Bombers announced on Wednesday they have signed their two Global draft picks, linebacker Fabian Weitz and defensive back/linebacker Lucky Ogbevoen (CFL.ca).

– CFL.ca’s Don Landry goes over Winnipeg’s roster in the latest edition of the Top of the Depth Chart series (CFL.ca).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell was seen at the team’s first day of rookie camp with a walking boot on his right leg, according to a report from TSN’s Matthew Scianitti (CFL.ca).

– Hamilton announced on Wednesday they have signed eight players including Nationals receiver Kaine Stevenson and defensive back Frederik Lesieur (CFL.ca).

– The Ticats have signed American defensive back Lawrence Woods III and National linebacker Enock Makonzo, the team announced on Monday (CFL.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– The Toronto Argonauts have signed eight National players from the 2024 CFL Draft and one Global player from the league’s Global Draft ahead of training camp, the team announced on Monday (CFL.ca).

– The Toronto Argonauts announced on Wednesday they have signed American receiver Zach Peterson (CFL.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

– The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Wednesday that they have signed five new players ahead of their rookie camp opening on Thursday (CFL.ca).

– As the 2024 season approaches, each team has a question that looms over it that will shape its season. CFL.ca asked players across the league about that question. Our series continues with the Ottawa REDBLACKS and just how quickly a team can turn its fortunes around in the CFL.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– The Montreal Alouettes announced Tuesday that the team has signed extensions with two Quebecers; long snapper Louis-Philippe Bourassa and offensive lineman Pier-Olivier Lestage. Bourassa will be under contract in 2025 and 2026 and Lestage will be linked to the team until 2025 (CFL.ca).

– The Als also announced Monday that the team has signed American defensive back Christian Morgan, National offensive lineman Matthew Hajewich and National running back Tanner Nelmes (CFL.ca).

